HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Elon Musk Faces A New Lawsuit From Tesla Investor Over Workplace Discrimination

Elon Musk faces a new lawsuit from Tesla investor over workplace discrimination

Elon Musk has been accused of neglecting the issue of workplace harassment and discrimination.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 20 Jun 2022, 09:33 AM
Tesla's toxic workplace culture has caused financial harm and irreparable damage to the company's reputation, claims the lawsuit against Elon Musk. (REUTERS)
Tesla's toxic workplace culture has caused financial harm and irreparable damage to the company's reputation, claims the lawsuit against Elon Musk. (REUTERS)
Tesla's toxic workplace culture has caused financial harm and irreparable damage to the company's reputation, claims the lawsuit against Elon Musk. (REUTERS)
Tesla's toxic workplace culture has caused financial harm and irreparable damage to the company's reputation, claims the lawsuit against Elon Musk.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is facing a new lawsuit from an investor of the EV company over the workplace discrimination and harassment the automaker has been accused of. A Reuters report claims that Tesla investor Solomon Chau has sued Elon Musk and the automaker's board over the alleged workplace discrimination and harassment, accusing them of neglecting to tackle complaints about the issue. He also accused Musk and the Tesla board of engendering a toxic workplace culture. This comes as the latest legal trouble for Tesla, which has been accused of racial discrimination and sexual harassment in its plants.

(Also Read: Tesla can come to India but needs to follow govt policies: Minister)

Solomon Chau has said that the automaker has created a toxic workplace culture grounded in racist and sexist abuse and discrimination against its own employees, claims the report. "This toxic work environment has gestated internally for years, and only recently has the truth about Tesla's culture emerged," the investor added in the lawsuit.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Tesla Model 3 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model 3
Electric | Automatic
₹70 - 90 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tesla Model S (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model S
Electric | Automatic
₹70 - 1 Cr* *Expected Price
View Details
Tata Tigor Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹11.99 - 13.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Altroz Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Altroz Ev
 
₹12 - 15 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tata Nexon Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹13.99 - 16.85 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon Ev Max (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev Max
Electric | Automatic
₹17.74 - 19.24 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

Chau also said that Tesla's toxic workplace culture has caused financial harm and irreparable damage to the company's reputation. Tesla's involvement in the case created quite an uproar. However, Tesla said that it doesn't tolerate discrimination and has taken steps to tackle workers' complaints.

The lawsuit accuses Musk and 11 board members of the company of having breached their fiduciary duty by failing to address and resolve the issues concerning internal reports of discrimination and harassment. This incident caused the EV manufacturer to lose high-value employees and incur costs for defending cases and settling fines for violations, claimed the lawsuit.

Tesla has been facing a wide range of troubles over the last few months. Elon Musk too has faced several lawsuits over variable accusations over the last few months. The new lawsuit comes as the latest in the list.

First Published Date: 20 Jun 2022, 09:31 AM IST
TAGS: Elon Musk electric car electric vehicle Tesla EV electric mobility
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo used for representational purpose.
Click parking offenders, win 500. Nitin Gadkari has a novel plan
File photo used for representational purpose.
Are electric army tanks possible? Future may pave way for hybrid tech
Hyundai Motor India has officially launched the 2022 Venue sub-compact SUV in the country at a starting price of ₹7.53 lakh for the 1.2-litre MPi petrol variant.
Hyundai says 15,000 bookings received for new Venue, 25,000 for outgoing model
Audi claims Nio's ES6 and ES8 infringe the German car brand's trademark for its own model designations S6 and S8.
Audi drags Chinese EV maker Nio to court over trademark rights
Tigor EV is the most affordable electric car in India at present.
Tigor EV comprises 25% of the sedan's FY22 sales; every 6th Nexon sold is an EV

Trending this Week

Yamaha MT-15 Ice Fluo Vermilion
Newly launched Yamaha MT-15 V2 becomes expensive in India
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and S-Cross are among three cars which are offered with discounts in June
S-Cross to Ciaz: Maruti Suzuki offers heavy discounts on these cars in June
The SUV can be seen stuck in sand on the Goa beach. 
Case filed against Delhi man for recklessly driving Hyundai Creta on Goa beach
This is how the 2022 Hyundai Venue facelift SUV will look like in real world.
2022 Hyundai Venue launched at 7.53 lakh, gets big style and feature updates
Hyundai Venue and Maruti Suzuki Brezza have been power players in the sub-compact SUV segment. Time is now ripe for the updated models to once again lead the way. 
Maruti Suzuki Brezza vs Hyundai Venue: Updated models set to renew rivalry

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206

Latest News

In Pics: Porsche 911 Turbo S bone stock, aims to regain its glory at Pikes Peak
In Pics: Porsche 911 Turbo S bone stock, aims to regain its glory at Pikes Peak
2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza teased; first-ever model from the brand to get sunroof
2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza teased; first-ever model from the brand to get sunroof
Porsche 911 Turbo S stock model aims to snatch Pikes Peak record from Bentley
Porsche 911 Turbo S stock model aims to snatch Pikes Peak record from Bentley
Tesla's Berlin Gigafactory producing 1,000 Model Y EVs per week
Tesla's Berlin Gigafactory producing 1,000 Model Y EVs per week
Interesting electric bikes to India in 2022
Interesting electric bikes to India in 2022

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city