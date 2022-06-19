Tesla can come to India but needs to follow govt policies: Minister

Tesla and its CEO Elon Musk are welcome to India, however, the government will not budge in any way on the policy of Aatmanirbhar Bharat or self-reliant India, stated Union Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey recently. Tesla has been seeking a reduction in the import duties to sell its electric vehicles in the country. Last month, Musk said that Tesla will not produce its EVs locally until it is allowed to sell and service its electric cars here first.

Musk took to Twitter to share this information when asked about his manufacturing plans for India. “Tesla will not put a manufacturing plant in any location where we are not allowed first to sell & service cars," he stated in a tweet. In a recently conducted summit, Minister for Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises said the self-reliant policy of the country remains uncompromisable. “Tesla, Elon Musk are welcome to India but only according to the country's policies," added Pandey.

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari invited Tesla to launch its electric vehicles in India, however, the EV company was given conditions. Tesla has been asked to share its production plans for the country before expecting any reduction in tax. Gadkari had said, “If Elon Musk is ready to manufacture a Tesla in India, there is no problem. We have got all competencies, the vendors are available. We have got all types of technology and because of that, he can reduce the cost."

Gadkari had also added the EV manufacturer is welcome in India, however, had refrained Tesla to manufacture its EVs in China and then sell those in India as it will not be a good proposition for the country. “Our request to him is, come to India and manufacture here," said the minister in a past report. Back in 2020, Tesla formally registered itself in India through a subsidiary called Tesla India Motors And Energy Private Limited.

