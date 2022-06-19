HT Auto
Home Auto News Tesla Can Come To India But Needs To Follow Govt Policies: Minister

Tesla can come to India but needs to follow govt policies: Minister

Tesla has been seeking a reduction in the import duties to sell its electric vehicles in the country.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 19 Jun 2022, 10:08 AM
File photo of Tesla electric vehicle. (AP)
File photo of Tesla electric vehicle. (AP)
File photo of Tesla electric vehicle. (AP)
File photo of Tesla electric vehicle.

Tesla and its CEO Elon Musk are welcome to India, however, the government will not budge in any way on the policy of Aatmanirbhar Bharat or self-reliant India, stated Union Minister Mahendra Nath Pandey recently. Tesla has been seeking a reduction in the import duties to sell its electric vehicles in the country. Last month, Musk said that Tesla will not produce its EVs locally until it is allowed to sell and service its electric cars here first.

Musk took to Twitter to share this information when asked about his manufacturing plans for India. “Tesla will not put a manufacturing plant in any location where we are not allowed first to sell & service cars," he stated in a tweet. In a recently conducted summit, Minister for Heavy Industries and Public Enterprises said the self-reliant policy of the country remains uncompromisable. “Tesla, Elon Musk are welcome to India but only according to the country's policies," added Pandey.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Tesla Model 3 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model 3
Electric | Automatic
₹70 - 90 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tesla Model S (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model S
Electric | Automatic
₹70 - 1 Cr* *Expected Price
View Details
Tata Tigor Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹11.99 - 13.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Altroz Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Altroz Ev
 
₹12 - 15 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tata Nexon Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹13.99 - 16.85 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon Ev Max (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev Max
Electric | Automatic
₹17.74 - 19.24 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

(Also read | Tesla CEO Elon Musk sued for $258 million over rumoured Dogecoin pyramid scheme )

Union Minister Nitin Gadkari invited Tesla to launch its electric vehicles in India, however, the EV company was given conditions. Tesla has been asked to share its production plans for the country before expecting any reduction in tax. Gadkari had said, “If Elon Musk is ready to manufacture a Tesla in India, there is no problem. We have got all competencies, the vendors are available. We have got all types of technology and because of that, he can reduce the cost."

(Also read | Tesla hikes car prices in the US, all models become pricier )

Gadkari had also added the EV manufacturer is welcome in India, however, had refrained Tesla to manufacture its EVs in China and then sell those in India as it will not be a good proposition for the country. “Our request to him is, come to India and manufacture here," said the minister in a past report. Back in 2020, Tesla formally registered itself in India through a subsidiary called Tesla India Motors And Energy Private Limited.

(Inputs from PTI)

 

 

 

First Published Date: 19 Jun 2022, 10:02 AM IST
TAGS: Electric vehicles Electric vehicle Electric car Tesla Elon Musk EV EVs Nitin Gadkari
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo used for representational purpose.
Click parking offenders, win 500. Nitin Gadkari has a novel plan
File photo used for representational purpose.
Are electric army tanks possible? Future may pave way for hybrid tech
Hyundai Motor India has officially launched the 2022 Venue sub-compact SUV in the country at a starting price of ₹7.53 lakh for the 1.2-litre MPi petrol variant.
Hyundai says 15,000 bookings received for new Venue, 25,000 for outgoing model
Audi claims Nio's ES6 and ES8 infringe the German car brand's trademark for its own model designations S6 and S8.
Audi drags Chinese EV maker Nio to court over trademark rights
Tigor EV is the most affordable electric car in India at present.
Tigor EV comprises 25% of the sedan's FY22 sales; every 6th Nexon sold is an EV

Trending this Week

The Netherlands-based EV startup - Lightyear specializes in solar electric vehicles (SEVs).
Lightyear 0 can run up to seven months on a single charge: Details here
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and S-Cross are among three cars which are offered with discounts in June
S-Cross to Ciaz: Maruti Suzuki offers heavy discounts on these cars in June
2022 Hyundai Venue facelift SUV is one of the upcoming models with promising a lot of changes.
Planning to buy an SUV? There are the three models you should wait for
This is how the 2022 Hyundai Venue facelift SUV will look like in real world.
2022 Hyundai Venue launched at 7.53 lakh, gets big style and feature updates
Hyundai Venue and Maruti Suzuki Brezza have been power players in the sub-compact SUV segment. Time is now ripe for the updated models to once again lead the way. 
Maruti Suzuki Brezza vs Hyundai Venue: Updated models set to renew rivalry

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206

Latest News

Renault becomes the first French automaker on TikTok
Renault becomes the first French automaker on TikTok
2022 Honda HR-V goes on sale in Malaysia. Is India next?
2022 Honda HR-V goes on sale in Malaysia. Is India next?
Ferrari promises to not build an autonomous car
Ferrari promises to not build an autonomous car
Planning a road trip? Check this new Google Maps feature that shows toll charges
Planning a road trip? Check this new Google Maps feature that shows toll charges
Lamborghini issues recall for 21 Huracan Evo, STO in US due to door handle issue
Lamborghini issues recall for 21 Huracan Evo, STO in US due to door handle issue

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city