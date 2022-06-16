HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Tesla Hikes Car Prices In The Us, All Models Become Pricier

Tesla hikes car prices in the US, all models become pricier

Tesla Model Y long-range price has increased to $65,990 from $62,990.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 16 Jun 2022, 02:55 PM
Tesla cars have become pricier owing to the rising cost of raw materials.
Tesla cars have become pricier owing to the rising cost of raw materials.
Tesla cars have become pricier owing to the rising cost of raw materials.
Tesla cars have become pricier owing to the rising cost of raw materials.

Tesla has increased the pricing of all its car models in the United States. The automaker's move to increase the price of all its electric vehicles comes amid the ongoing supply chain crisis. This is not the first time Tesla has increased the price of its cars in recent times. A few months back as well, the automaker announced a price hike for its vehicles. With this latest price hike of Tesla cars, all the EVs from the US automaker will become pricier.

(Also read: Vehicles queue up at petrol pumps in Kashmir amid fuel shortage rumors)

The electric carmaker has increased its Model Y long-range price to $65,990 from $62,990, as its official website has shown on Thursday. This comes after delaying the deliveries of some long-range models in the United States by up to a month.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Tesla Model 3 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model 3
Electric | Automatic
₹70 - 90 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tesla Model S (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tesla Model S
Electric | Automatic
₹70 - 1 Cr* *Expected Price
View Details
Tata Tigor Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tigor Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹11.99 - 13.14 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Altroz Ev (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Tata Altroz Ev
 
₹12 - 15 Lakhs* *Expected Price
View Details
Tata Nexon Ev (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev
Electric | Automatic
₹13.99 - 16.85 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Nexon Ev Max (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon Ev Max
Electric | Automatic
₹17.74 - 19.24 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

The price hike comes after Tesla CEO Elon Musk warned about the risk of a recession in recent weeks. he also indicated that the supply chain disruption has been impacting Tesla's production and sales massively. Clearly, it was an indication of the price hike that has been implemented. The price hike comes as costs of raw materials have surged, including aluminium that is used in cars. Apart from that other components such as microchips and other raw materials too have been facing rising prices.

Tesla's CEO also indicated that the auto company may reduce its workforce by around 10 per cent.

First Published Date: 16 Jun 2022, 02:55 PM IST
TAGS: Tesla Tesla Model S Tesla Model X Tesla Model 3 Tesla Model Y electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Vehicle scrappage policy has the potential of putting old polluting vehicles off roads but should the age of a car alone decide its fate?
India’s plan to recycle old cars failing to woo vehicle owners
The latest teaser image shows the illuminated Renault logo at the window.
BlackBerry to develop intelligent cockpit for upcoming Renault EV
Apple CarPlay is fast looking at replacing all traditional forms of displaying in-car stats.
Have an iPhone? Here's how Apple CarPlay plans to dominate vehicle screens
File photo: Sony Vision-S 02 (L), an SUV prototype vehicle, and the Vision-S 01 sedan concept (R) are on display during a Sony media event for CES 2022.
Honda, Sony may join forces to have new EV venture: Report
Elevating the home-theatre feel, the wraparound seats in the second row of Buick GL8 Century are extra-spacious, wider and more comfortable.
This minivan is more TV, less minivan. Check out home theater on wheels

Trending this Week

Porsche Approved used cars will be available across the automaker's range in India.
Can't afford a new Porsche? There's a new option now in India
The new Mahindra XUV300 also comes with AutoSHIFT transmission. 
Mahindra XUV300 to soon get a new variant in India
Citroen C3 will be competing with B-segment hatchbacks in India. However, going by its body type and specifications, it will also rival the likes of Tata Punch SUV.
Citroen C3 vs Tata Punch: Specs, features, mileage compared
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz and S-Cross are among three cars which are offered with discounts in June
S-Cross to Ciaz: Maruti Suzuki offers heavy discounts on these cars in June
Hyundai Venue and Maruti Suzuki Brezza have been power players in the sub-compact SUV segment. Time is now ripe for the updated models to once again lead the way. 
Maruti Suzuki Brezza vs Hyundai Venue: Updated models set to renew rivalry

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206

Latest News

Vehicles queue up at petrol pumps in Kashmir amid fuel shortage rumors
Vehicles queue up at petrol pumps in Kashmir amid fuel shortage rumors
2022 Bajaj Pulsar N160 India launch: What we know so far
2022 Bajaj Pulsar N160 India launch: What we know so far
Aston Martin Valkyrie Pro hits Laguna Seca, creates eardrum-piercing sound
Aston Martin Valkyrie Pro hits Laguna Seca, creates eardrum-piercing sound
In pics: 2022 Hyundai Venue launched with updates galore
In pics: 2022 Hyundai Venue launched with updates galore
2022 Hyundai Venue launched at ₹7.53 lakh, gets big style and feature updates
2022 Hyundai Venue launched at 7.53 lakh, gets big style and feature updates

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city