Elon Musk apologises to FSD beta users for inconveniences

He also wrote, “I’d like to express appreciation to Tesla Autopilot engineering & QA for working round the clock all weekend to resolve the problem." The US electric vehicle manufacturer is now working on the software and its glitches. It is yet to reveal the next release date for the FSD.

Meanwhile, Tesla has submitted a partial response to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration’s information request related to the formal safety investigation into the EV maker's Autopilot semi-autonomous driver-assistance system.

NHTSA has released a memo saying that Tesla's partial response to the Office of Defect Investigation (ODI)’s Information Request for this investigation has been received and is being reviewed. Tesla is claimed to have requested confidential business information (CBI) treatment for the entirety of the information request submission.

Earlier this month, NHTSA asked the automaker why it had not issued a recall to address software updates made to Autopilot to improve its ability to detect emergency vehicles. The agency’s investigation into 765,000 vehicles in the US came after several accidents involving Tesla EVs and emergency vehicles.

NHTSA has documented at least 12 crashes that involved Tesla cars using ADAS and emergency vehicles. Most of them took place after dark.