HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Drive Fear Free: Nissan's New Technology Can Inactivate Viruses And Bacteria

Drive fear free: Nissan's new technology can inactivate viruses and bacteria

Nissan's antiviral technology claims to work against the Covid-19 virus.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 22 Sep 2022, 09:39 AM
Nissan has not revealed when this technology will be available in mass market cars. (REUTERS)
Nissan has not revealed when this technology will be available in mass market cars. (REUTERS)
Nissan has not revealed when this technology will be available in mass market cars. (REUTERS)
Nissan has not revealed when this technology will be available in mass market cars.

Nissan has announced the invention of a new technology that claims to inactivate viruses and bacteria. The technology claims to have been developed in association with Tohoku University’s Faculty of Pharmaceutical Sciences. This technology uses organic nitroxyl radical oxidation catalysts or otherwise known as radical catalysts, which act as additives in the polymer base materials of automotive paints, as well as in the fibre and organic polymer materials used in vehicle cabins and exteriors as well.

(Also Read: Nissan Rogue Sport SUV to go off production line in December)

In Nissan cars, the radical catalysts prevent photodegradation reactions such as cracking, embrittlement, and fading over long periods of time. The automaker claims to have been researching and developing other uses of radical catalysts in an attempt to make the most of their catalytic activity. In the case of viruses, radical catalysts inactivate viruses by oxidizing organic compounds, or more specifically, inactivating the spike protein so as to prevent binding with a human cell. "Nissan’s technologies and expertise in automotive development, and the Tohoku University faculty’s technologies related to drug development, drug evaluation, and other pharmaceutical sciences, catalyst preparation, and catalyst performance evaluation," said the Japanese automaker in a statement.

Similar Bikes

Find More Bikes
Honda Cd 110 Dream (HT Auto photo)
Honda Cd 110 Dream
109.51 cc
₹49,336 - 72,246 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Merico Electric Merico Eagle-100(6.0) (HT Auto photo)
Merico Electric Merico Eagle-100(6.0)
₹49,781 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Eeve Your (HT Auto photo)
Eeve Your
₹49,900 - 51,900 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Toutche Electric Toutche Heileo M100 (HT Auto photo)
Toutche Electric Toutche Heileo M100
₹49,900 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Ampere Magnus (HT Auto photo)
Ampere Magnus
₹49,999 - 73,990 *Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

Nissan also claims that the technology works on the SARS-CoV2 virus. The technology is claimed to work in dark conditions at room temperature without requiring light irradiation, as is usually the case with oxidation. The automaker also said that this technology could inactivate pathogens like fungi and bacteria as well. While the technology is still in the development phase, Nissan is mulling a more comprehensive application range for this system in future.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

This is not the first time an automaker has implemented such technology. Previously, Honda too developed a technology that prevents viruses from entering the car cabin through the cabin air filter. The Japanese auto giant dubbed this technology as Kurumask, which is an antiviral product.

First Published Date: 22 Sep 2022, 09:39 AM IST
TAGS: Nissan car
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Ford is yet to reveal when this technology will be available in mass market.
Smartphone tech prowess may help Ford cars detect 'hidden' pedestrians
Screengrab taken from the video posted on Twitter by Delhi Police. 
Delhi Police shares viral video to underline why helmet is your best buddy
File photo used for representational purpose.
Honda's re-entry into SUV segment in 2023 makes automaker bullish on India biz
Delage D12 gets a V12 engine for power source.
This hybrid hypercar is influenced by both F1 racer and fighter jet
The front of the Manifesto Concept has some inspiration from the Bigster Concept.
Dacia Manifesto Concept debuts as a hardcore electric off-roader

Trending this Week

The Mercedes E-Class hearse is able to maintain room for both front and back seat passengers as well as a 2,800 mm casket deck.
Queen Elizabeth II: The Mercedes E-Class hearse that carried the coffin
The remains of the Mercedes GLC that carried Cyrus Mistry and three others before crashing in Palghar two weeks ago. The accident, which killed Mistry and another person, has given rise to road safety debates as well as force authorities to come with stricter rules.
Strictly enforce traffic rules to reduce accidents: Mercedes after Mistry death
Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder (in blue) and Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara are the latest mid-size SUVs in the market.
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara vs Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder: Key comparisons
Despite being manufactured by the same automaker, both Maruti Suzuki Celerio and Maruti Suzuki WagonR come priced very aggressively against each other.
Maruti Suzuki Celerio vs Maruti Suzuki WagonR: Affordable siblings
Tata Motors, Hyundai and Maruti Suzuki cell factory-fitted CNG kits in their vehicles in India.
Why is CNG better than petrol or diesel?

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Delhi Police evokes Brahmastra to drive home ‘Belt-astra’ road safety message
Delhi Police evokes Brahmastra to drive home ‘Belt-astra’ road safety message
Tata Punch SUV turns 1, special CAMO edition launched. Check all details
Tata Punch SUV turns 1, special CAMO edition launched. Check all details
From reviews to photoshoots, how pothole issues are going viral on social media
From reviews to photoshoots, how pothole issues are going viral on social media
What after Roger Federer retires? Tennis legend pairs with Mercedes for charity
What after Roger Federer retires? Tennis legend pairs with Mercedes for charity
Volvo confirms EX90, electric version of XC90, for debut in November
Volvo confirms EX90, electric version of XC90, for debut in November

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city