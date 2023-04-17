HT Auto
How to drive a Maserati? David Beckham shows there are more than one way

Maserati has released a new video on YouTube ahead of the debut of its latest generation Maserati GranTurismo supercar. The commercial features David Beckham, former captain of England’s national soccer team, who is also the brand ambassador of the supercar manufacturer. The 47-year old star showed both sides of the sports car as he drove two Maserati GranTurismo models called the Trofeo and Folgore. He showed how the supercars can be driven in a comfortable manner as well as like a sports car.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 17 Apr 2023, 14:14 PM
David Beckham recently features in a commercial for Maserati, driving the latest GranTurismo models from the Italian supercar manufacturer.

Beckham appeared in the video titled ‘GranTurismo and David Beckham – From you to a new you’. He was seen driving the new Gran Turismo versions, the ICE model Trofeo and the fully-electric Folgore. The Trofeo boasts an 800V architecture and a tri-motor configuration capable of developing 761 hp of maximum power and a staggering 1,350 Nm of maximum torque. It has a T-shaped battery placed at the centre with a capacity of 92.5 kWh. According to the carmaker, the Maserati GranTurismo Folgore takes 2.7 seconds to accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph and reaches a top speed of 325 kmph.

David Beckham, who owns a Maserati MC20 designed by himself, said, “I have always been a car enthusiast. It has been incredible to collaborate with the Maserati team and designers to create this one-off car that is inspired by my second home, Miami, and my football club. It is a joy to be behind the wheel."

The other two variants of the car, the Modena and the Trofeo, come with the 3-litre twin-turbo V6 Nettuno engine that first made its debut in the MC20. In the Maserati GranTurismo Modena it produces 490 hp of power and 600 Nm of peak torque while the GranTurismo Trofeo produces 550 hp of power and 660 Nm of peak torque.

The Trofeo comes with a top speed of 320 kmph and can accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in just 3.5 seconds. The Modena has a top speed of 302 kmph and can sprint from standstill to 100 kmph in just under four seconds. All three variants of the new Maserati GranTurismo feature all-wheel drive as standard.

First Published Date: 17 Apr 2023, 14:14 PM IST
TAGS: Maserati Maserati Maserati GT supercar Trofeo Folgore
