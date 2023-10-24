Top five factors to consider between Tata Safari facelift and Mahindra XUV700

Tata Safari has been one of the well-known SUV brands in India for a long time since its launch in the country for the very first time in 1998. In 2021, Tata Motors introduced a completely revamped second-generation model of its flagship SUV which incorporated a fresh butch design and a host of modern features, making the Safari a premium offering.

Earlier this month, Tata Motors launched a heavily updated iteration of the Safari SUV. The Tata Safari facelift has been launched in India with many changes on the exterior and inside its cabin. The all-new Tata Safari facelift has re-energised its competition with rivals like Jeep Meridian, Mahindra XUV700, Hyundai Alcazar and MG Hector Plus.

While the update has made many consumers confused about the decision-making between the Tata Safari facelift and its rivals, here is a comparison between the Tata SUV and its closest rival Mahindra XUV700, based on five factors.

Specifications Comparison Mahindra XUV700 Tata Safari Engine 1997.0 to 2184.0 cc 1956.0 cc Transmission Manual & Automatic Manual & Automatic Mileage N/A N/A Fuel Type Petrol,Diesel Diesel Check detailed comparison

Also check these Cars Find more Cars Tata Safari ₹ 16.19 - 27.34 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Explore your Vehicle Check vehicle details Check Insurance & PUCC due date Mahindra XUV700 ₹ 12.49 - 22.99 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Mahindra Scorpio-N ₹ 13.26 - 24.54 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers MG Hector ₹ 14.73 - 21.73 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers Force Motors Gurkha ₹ 13.59 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price Add to compare Check latest offers UPCOMING Honda HR-V ₹ 14 Lakhs *Expected Price View Details

Watch: 2023 Tata Safari review: Family SUV with bachelor spirit?

12-speaker sound system

The top variants of both the Tata Safari facelift and the Mahindra XUV700 come equipped with premium sound systems. However, the Mahindra XUV700 has a slight edge over its rival when it comes to the tally of speakers inside the cabin. The XUV700 gets a 12-speaker Sony sound system that has four different customised acoustic modes. On the other hand, the Tata Safari facelift features a 10-speaker JBL sound system, which comes with 13 different JBL audio modes.

Electric smart door handles

Electric smart door handles usually were available in luxury cars. However, with the increasing penetration of upmarket and advanced technology-aided features in the lower segment cars, many carmakers have started offering this in mass-market models as well. The Mahindra XUV700 comes equipped with this, which sits flat with the body panel but pops out when the car is unlocked to allow the occupant to open the door. Also, it pops back into the designated place when the car is locked. This helps the car to achieve better aerodynamic efficiency besides offering a suave stylish visual appearance. The Tata Safari facelift doesn't come with this feature but gets a conventional door handle design.

Watch: Mahindra XUV700: Pros and cons explained

Safari has no petrol engine

India has been known as a diesel engine-focused market, especially when it comes to large SUVs. However, over the last several years, the narrowing gap between petrol and diesel prices has propelled many consumers to focus on petrol engines as well. Buoyed by this trend, automakers have started offering petrol engines even for their large SUVs. In between the Mahindra XUV700 and Tata Safari facelift, if you are looking for a three-row petrol SUV, the XUV700 is your only choice as the Safari doesn't get any petrol motor. Instead, it comes powered by a 2.0-litre diesel engine, which also works in the Tata Harrier facelift that has been launched alongside its sibling. Tata Motors is working on a 1.5-litre GDI turbocharged petrol motor for Safari and Harrier, but that is unlikely to make its way into the SUVs anytime soon.

All-wheel drive SUV

Buying an SUV always comes with some perks over buying a smaller car like a hatchback or a sedan. An SUV can easily tackle rough roads, especially if it comes equipped with an all-wheel drivetrain (AWD). The Mahindra XUV700 comes with an AWD paired with a diesel automatic powertrain combination. The Tata Safari facelift, on the other hand, comes available only with a front-wheel drive choice. This certainly gives the XUV700 an edge over its rival from Tata Motors.

Lane-keeping assist

Both the Mahindra XUV700 and Tata Safari facelift come equipped with ADAS which come with a bunch of safety features. However, there are differences in terms of the bouquet of features offered by the ADAS suite of both SUVs. Mahindra XUV700 comes with a lane-keeping assist feature, which is not available in the Tata Safari facelift. The latter one gets a lane departure warning and lane change alert. The lane-keeping assist prevents the vehicle from wandering into the other lane. It works by identifying the road markings through multiple sensors.

First Published Date: