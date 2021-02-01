Citroen takes aim at premium SUV segment, showcases C5 Aircross for India

Citroen has been around for a little over 100 years but it is only now that the French car maker is putting its focus on the Indian market. Underlining that the country is key to its global plans, Citroen on Monday officially showcased the C5 Aircross which will be its debut product here. And with a clear aim to project the comfort levels of the vehicle, the company is making big promises of not just a strong product but a robust sales and post-sales network as well.

To be launched in March, the Citroen C5 Aircross SUV is looking at providing the company with a solid foundation from which subsequent products can be fired in. The vehicle is already available in several foreign markets in Europe, Latin America and in China. Here in India, there is a push towards localization with the engine and axle sourced locally. Company officials in a virtual briefing informed that the localization process will significantly increase in subsequent offerings.

Citroen says the design emphasis on the C5 Aircross is on making it look muscular but not aggressive.

Citroen has made a total investment of around ₹2,000 crore in India and will roll out its products from its plant in Tamil Nadu.

Roland Bouchara, Senior Vice President - Sales and Marketing at Citroen India, has highlighted an extensive customer outreach program as well. This includes mobile outlets and the assurance of service within three hours in major locations in the country.

As for the C5 Aircross itself, it is the flagship offering from Cirtoen which is directed towards family buyers looking at a comfortable ride experience while experiencing the latest in in-car tech. The SUV will come with a 2.0-litre diesel engine only, although petrol versions are sold elsewhere. This engine will be mated to an eight-speed automatic gearbox with the company claiming mileage of 18.6 kmpl.

Expect a plush cabin inside the C5 Aircross with an eight-inch main screen and a slightly larger driver display.

The C5 Aircross, once launched, will lock horns against Volkswagen Tiguan and Jeep Compass Trailhawk.