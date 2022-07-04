Citroen C3 mini SUV launching in India on July 20: What to expect

Citroen C3 is the second model from the brand to launch in India after the C5 Aircross.

French car manufacturer Citroen is all set to launch its upcoming car C3 in India on July 20. Upon launch, Citroen C3 will be the second model from the brand in India, after C5 Aircross SUV. The upcoming Citroen C3 will be positioned in the highly in-demand sub-four metre category, where it will compete against rivals like Tata Punch, Nissan Magnite, Kia Sonet, and Renault Kiger.

Citroen launched the mini SUV in the international market back in September last year. Now, with the model all set to hit Indian showrooms, here are the key facts about this car.

Citroen C3 booking

Bookings for the Citroen C3 have already commenced across the country at a token amount of ₹21,000. Interested buyers can book the new Citroen C3 on the company’s official website or by visiting their nearest dealership.

Citroen C3 rivals

Citroen C3 is going to compete with rivals such as Tata Punch, Mahindra KUV100, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger etc.

Citroen C3 engine and transmission

Citroen C3 will be offered in India with two engine options. These include a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol motor capable of churning out 81 bhp power and 115 Nm torque. The other engine will be a 1.2-litre turbo petrol mill capable of generating 109 bhp of power and 190 Nm of torque. Transmission options will include a five-speed manual and a six-speed manual gearbox, respective for the two engines.

Citroen C3 price

Citroen is still tight-lipped about the price of the car. Expect it to be priced against the rivals competitively. It is likely to be priced between ₹5.5 lakh and 10 lakh (ex-showroom).

Citroen C3 safety

The all-new Citroen C3 will come with safety features like dual front airbags, seat belt reminders, reverse parking sensors, ABS with EBD, etc.

Citroen C3 features

Citroen C3 is expected to come with a host of features. These include a large 10.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Also, there would be a four-speaker audio system, steering-mounted controls, a digital instrument cluster etc.

