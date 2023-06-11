Citroen C3 hatchback to get dearer by up to 17,500 from July

Citroen India on Sunday announced that it will increase the prices of its C3 hatchback by up to ₹17,500 from July. This is the third price hike for the model this year. Price was increased first in January and then in March by a total of ₹45,000. With the latest hike, the car will become dearer by up to ₹62,500 in a matter of six months.

Citroen C3 was first launched at a starting price of ₹5.70 lakh with price going up to ₹8.05 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec variant. After the price increase in January, the starting price was revised to ₹5.98 lakh and in March, it was revised to ₹6.16 lakh. After the latest hike, the car will retail at a starting price of ₹6.33 lakh (all prices are ex-showroom). The model comes in three variants - Live, Feel and Shine.

The Citroen C3 comes with a choice of two petrol engines. The first is a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine that delivers 81 bhp of maximum power and 115 Nm of peak torque. The second one is a 1.2-litre turbocharged unit that can generate 109 bhp of power and 190 Nm of torque. For transmission duties, the car uses a five-speed manual or a six-speed manual gearbox. The engines were recently updated to BS6 Stage II norms and were made OBD2 compliant.

Citroen also has a C5 Aircross model in its line-up, which is their flagship and there is also the e:C3 which is an electric vehicle. The C5 Aircross is priced at ₹37.17 lakh whereas the e:C3 starts at ₹11.50 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.

