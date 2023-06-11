HT Auto
Citroen C3 hatchback to get dearer by up to 17,500 from July

Citroen India on Sunday announced that it will increase the prices of its C3 hatchback by up to 17,500 from July. This is the third price hike for the model this year. Price was increased first in January and then in March by a total of 45,000. With the latest hike, the car will become dearer by up to 62,500 in a matter of six months.

11 Jun 2023
Citroen C3 hatchback
Citroen C3 hatchback

Citroen C3 was first launched at a starting price of 5.70 lakh with price going up to 8.05 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec variant. After the price increase in January, the starting price was revised to 5.98 lakh and in March, it was revised to 6.16 lakh. After the latest hike, the car will retail at a starting price of 6.33 lakh (all prices are ex-showroom). The model comes in three variants - Live, Feel and Shine.

The Citroen C3 comes with a choice of two petrol engines. The first is a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine that delivers 81 bhp of maximum power and 115 Nm of peak torque. The second one is a 1.2-litre turbocharged unit that can generate 109 bhp of power and 190 Nm of torque. For transmission duties, the car uses a five-speed manual or a six-speed manual gearbox. The engines were recently updated to BS6 Stage II norms and were made OBD2 compliant.

Citroen also has a C5 Aircross model in its line-up, which is their flagship and there is also the e:C3 which is an electric vehicle. The C5 Aircross is priced at 37.17 lakh whereas the e:C3 starts at 11.50 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.

