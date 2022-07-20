Citroen C3 crossover SUV launched at ₹5.70 lakh, deliveries start today

The C3 comes out as the second model in Citroen's lineup after the C5 Aircross luxury SUV.

Citroen India has rolled out the prices of the new C3 in the market today. The pricing of the car starts from ₹5.70 lakh and extends up to ₹8.05 lakh (all prices are ex-showroom, Delhi). It is available in two variants, namely, Live and Feel. Following the price reveal, the deliveries of the model will also commence later today for the customers who had pre-booked the car in July.

Customers can purchase the vehicle from the brand's 20 La Maison Citroen Phygital showrooms across 19 cities and can also directly order from the factory with doorstep delivery in over 90 cities. The C3 crossover SUV from Citroen has been 90% localised, and has been made available in 10 exterior colours, three packs and 56 customisation options.

Citroen C3 bookings

The crossover SUV was first unveiled in India earlier this year, while its pre-bookings commenced on July 1st. Presently, bookings can be done with a token amount of ₹21,000 on the company’s official website or by visiting their nearest dealership.

The C3 comes out as the second model in the company's lineup after the C5 Aircross luxury SUV. It sits in the hotly contested sub-four metre category, where it competes against rivals like Tata Punch, Nissan Magnite, Kia Sonet, and Renault Kiger.

Citroen C3 full price list

Citroen C3 pricing In INR (ex-showroom) 1.2P Live 5,70,500 1.2P Feel 6,62,500 1.2P Feel VIBE PACK 6,77,500 1.2P Feel DUAL TONE 6,77,500 1.2P Feel DUAL TONE VIBE PACK 6,92,500 1.2P Turbo Feel DUAL TONE VIBE PACK 8,05,500

Citroen C3 engine and transmission

Citroen C3 has been introduced in India with two engine options. There is a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine that delivers 81 bhp of maximum power and 115 Nm of peak torque. Apart from this, the car also gets a turbo petrol option in the form of a 1.2-litre mill generating 109 bhp of power and 190 Nm of torque. For transmission duties, the car uses a five-speed manual and a six-speed manual gearbox, respectively.

Citroen C3 cabin and features

Inside the cabin, the new 2022 C3 has been offered with a large 10.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system which is enabled with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. In addition, it also gets a four-speaker audio system, steering-mounted controls, a digital instrument cluster etc. As far as safety features go, the car has been offered with dual front airbags, seat belt reminders, reverse parking sensors, ABS with EBD, etc.

