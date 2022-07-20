HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Citroen C3 Crossover Suv Launched At 5.70 Lakh, Deliveries Start Today

Citroen C3 crossover SUV launched at 5.70 lakh, deliveries start today

The C3 comes out as the second model in Citroen's lineup after the C5 Aircross luxury SUV.
By : Prashant Singh
| Updated on: 20 Jul 2022, 09:37 AM
Citroen C3 measures 3,981 mm in length, is 1,604 mm tall with roof rails, is 1,733 mm wide and has a wheelbase of 2,540 mm.
Citroen C3 is gearing up for its India launch come July and is being propped as a confident and young car with a fresh take on the sub-compact SUV segment.
Citroen is taking an aim at the hatchback segment but the body proportions and styling of the C3 would most likely peg it against sub-compact SUVs like Magnite from Nissan and Kiger from Renault.
The second product after C5 Aircross from Citroen, the C3 is looking to woo a younger car-buying audience.
Citroen C3 is powered by two petrol engine options and two manual transmission choices. The 1.2-turbo engine comes mated to a six-speed MT while the 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated motor is paired with a five-speed MT unit.
The Citroen C3 with the more powerful engine puts out 110 Ps and offers 190 Nm of torque.
The Citroen C3 with the 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated engine offers 82 Ps and 115 Nm of torque.
Citroen C3 measures 3,981 mm in length, is 1,604 mm tall with roof rails, is 1,733 mm wide and has a wheelbase of 2,540 mm.
The C3 from Citroen has 315 litres of boot space and a relatively high ground clearance.
Here's a look at the dashboard layout of the C3. The car gets a 10.2-inch main infotainment screen with support for wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, an all-digital driver display, steering-mounted controls and plenty of storage space.
There is impressive amounts of space on offer for rear-seat passengers with good under-thigh support and cushioned seats. The central floor tunnel, however, eats into the feet space for passengers in the middle. There is no armrest here.
The boot of the C3 is deep which means luggage can be piled on top of one another. But the opening for the boot is rather narrow and there is a high lift angle.
Off the block, Citroen C3 won't come with some common elements like alloy wheels and rear-view camera but these would come as optional extras. There would also be customization options on offer.
Citroen C3 measures 3,981 mm in length, is 1,604 mm tall with roof rails, is 1,733 mm wide and has a wheelbase of 2,540 mm.
View all Images
Citroen C3 is gearing up for its India launch come July and is being propped as a confident and young car with a fresh take on the sub-compact SUV segment.
1/12
Citroen C3 is gearing up for its India launch come July and is being propped as a confident and young car with a fresh take on the sub-compact SUV segment.
Citroen is taking an aim at the hatchback segment but the body proportions and styling of the C3 would most likely peg it against sub-compact SUVs like Magnite from Nissan and Kiger from Renault.
2/12
Citroen is taking an aim at the hatchback segment but the body proportions and styling of the C3 would most likely peg it against sub-compact SUVs like Magnite from Nissan and Kiger from Renault.
The second product after C5 Aircross from Citroen, the C3 is looking to woo a younger car-buying audience.
3/12
The second product after C5 Aircross from Citroen, the C3 is looking to woo a younger car-buying audience.
Citroen C3 is powered by two petrol engine options and two manual transmission choices. The 1.2-turbo engine comes mated to a six-speed MT while the 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated motor is paired with a five-speed MT unit.
4/12
Citroen C3 is powered by two petrol engine options and two manual transmission choices. The 1.2-turbo engine comes mated to a six-speed MT while the 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated motor is paired with a five-speed MT unit.
The Citroen C3 with the more powerful engine puts out 110 Ps and offers 190 Nm of torque.
5/12
The Citroen C3 with the more powerful engine puts out 110 Ps and offers 190 Nm of torque.
The Citroen C3 with the 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated engine offers 82 Ps and 115 Nm of torque.
6/12
The Citroen C3 with the 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated engine offers 82 Ps and 115 Nm of torque.
Citroen C3 measures 3,981 mm in length, is 1,604 mm tall with roof rails, is 1,733 mm wide and has a wheelbase of 2,540 mm.
7/12
Citroen C3 measures 3,981 mm in length, is 1,604 mm tall with roof rails, is 1,733 mm wide and has a wheelbase of 2,540 mm.
The C3 from Citroen has 315 litres of boot space and a relatively high ground clearance.
8/12
The C3 from Citroen has 315 litres of boot space and a relatively high ground clearance.
Here's a look at the dashboard layout of the C3. The car gets a 10.2-inch main infotainment screen with support for wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, an all-digital driver display, steering-mounted controls and plenty of storage space.
9/12
Here's a look at the dashboard layout of the C3. The car gets a 10.2-inch main infotainment screen with support for wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, an all-digital driver display, steering-mounted controls and plenty of storage space.
There is impressive amounts of space on offer for rear-seat passengers with good under-thigh support and cushioned seats. The central floor tunnel, however, eats into the feet space for passengers in the middle. There is no armrest here.
10/12
There is impressive amounts of space on offer for rear-seat passengers with good under-thigh support and cushioned seats. The central floor tunnel, however, eats into the feet space for passengers in the middle. There is no armrest here.
The boot of the C3 is deep which means luggage can be piled on top of one another. But the opening for the boot is rather narrow and there is a high lift angle.
11/12
The boot of the C3 is deep which means luggage can be piled on top of one another. But the opening for the boot is rather narrow and there is a high lift angle.
Off the block, Citroen C3 won't come with some common elements like alloy wheels and rear-view camera but these would come as optional extras. There would also be customization options on offer.
12/12
Off the block, Citroen C3 won't come with some common elements like alloy wheels and rear-view camera but these would come as optional extras. There would also be customization options on offer.

Citroen India has rolled out the prices of the new C3 in the market today. The pricing of the car starts from 5.70 lakh and extends up to 8.05 lakh (all prices are ex-showroom, Delhi). It is available in two variants, namely, Live and Feel. Following the price reveal, the deliveries of the model will also commence later today for the customers who had pre-booked the car in July.

Customers can purchase the vehicle from the brand's 20 La Maison Citroen Phygital showrooms across 19 cities and can also directly order from the factory with doorstep delivery in over 90 cities. The C3 crossover SUV from Citroen has been 90% localised, and has been made available in 10 exterior colours, three packs and 56 customisation options.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Citroen C3 (HT Auto photo)
UPCOMING
Citroen C3
1198 cc | Petrol | Manual
₹5.5 Lakhs *Expected Price
View Details
Citroen C5 Aircross (HT Auto photo)
Citroen C5 Aircross
1997 cc | Diesel | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 18.6 kmpl
₹30.3 - 32.3 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Hyundai Santro (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai Santro
1086 cc | Petrol | Manual | 20 kmpl
₹4.67 - 6.47 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Tata Tiago (HT Auto photo)
Tata Tiago
1199 cc | Petrol | Manual | 19.8 kmpl
₹4.7 - 7.05 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Ignis (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Ignis
1197 cc | Petrol | Manual | 20.89 kmpl
₹4.89 - 7.58 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
998 cc | Petrol | Manual | 21.79 kmpl
₹4.93 - 6.47 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

Citroen C3 bookings 

The crossover SUV was first unveiled in India earlier this year, while its pre-bookings commenced on July 1st. Presently, bookings can be done with a token amount of 21,000 on the company’s official website or by visiting their nearest dealership.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

The C3 comes out as the second model in the company's lineup after the C5 Aircross luxury SUV. It sits in the hotly contested sub-four metre category, where it competes against rivals like Tata Punch, Nissan Magnite, Kia Sonet, and Renault Kiger.

(Also Read: Citroen aims to launch 20 more showrooms across India in July, to push C3 sales

Citroen C3 full price list

Citroen C3 pricing In INR (ex-showroom)
  
1.2P Live5,70,500
1.2P Feel6,62,500
1.2P Feel VIBE PACK6,77,500
1.2P Feel DUAL TONE6,77,500
1.2P Feel DUAL TONE VIBE PACK6,92,500
1.2P Turbo Feel DUAL TONE VIBE PACK8,05,500

Citroen C3 engine and transmission 

Citroen C3 has been introduced in India with two engine options. There is a 1.2-litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine that delivers 81 bhp of maximum power and 115 Nm of peak torque. Apart from this, the car also gets a turbo petrol option in the form of a 1.2-litre mill generating 109 bhp of power and 190 Nm of torque. For transmission duties, the car uses a five-speed manual and a six-speed manual gearbox, respectively.

(Also Read: Citroen C3 first-drive review: French blossom with spunk, crafted for the young

Citroen C3 cabin and features 

Inside the cabin, the new 2022 C3 has been offered with a large 10.0-inch touchscreen infotainment system which is enabled with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity. In addition, it also gets a four-speaker audio system, steering-mounted controls, a digital instrument cluster etc. As far as safety features go, the car has been offered with dual front airbags, seat belt reminders, reverse parking sensors, ABS with EBD, etc.

 

First Published Date: 20 Jul 2022, 09:11 AM IST
TAGS: Citroen Citroen C3 Citroen India C3
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

File photo used for representational purpose only
Delhi govt has good news for women looking to take up professional taxi driving
Pininfarina Battista comes with a quad motor setup that churns out 1,900 hp power output.
Pininfarina Battista electric hypercar enters production, 150 units to be built
The production line of VinFast's factory is pictured in Hai Phong City, Vietnam. (File photo used for representational purpose)
Vietnam's VinFast taps banks for $4 billion EV factory funding deal
File photo used for representational purpose.
Radar-adaptive cruise control on bikes? Honda looks to offer high-end technology
File photo used for representational purpose.
Japan's ageing population rekindles romance with bikes. Here's why

Trending this Week

Maruti Suzuki has fully revealed the LED taillight design of the upcoming Grand Vitara SUV.
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara looks revealed, gets distinct taillight design
Maharashtra government has reduced VAT on petrol and diesel prices from July 14.
Petrol, diesel prices reduced in Mumbai from today. Check new rates
Upcoming sport bike is going to be called BMW G 310 RR.
BMW G 310 RR India launch today: Price expectation
2022 Ather 450X has been introduced in India. 
All-new Ather 450X Gen 3 launched with longer range and more features
2022 Maruti Grand Vitara will be officially revealed on July 20th.
Maruti Grand Vitara confirmed to get panoramic sunroof

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Citroen C3 crossover SUV launched at ₹5.70 lakh, deliveries start today
Citroen C3 crossover SUV launched at 5.70 lakh, deliveries start today
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara unveil today: Live and latest updates
Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara unveil today: Live and latest updates
Limited Honda CBR150R Repsol Edition breaks cover
Limited Honda CBR150R Repsol Edition breaks cover
Solid-state EV batteries could cut carbon emissions further, says climate group
Solid-state EV batteries could cut carbon emissions further, says climate group
Xiaomi to unveil EV prototype in August, production slated for 2024
Xiaomi to unveil EV prototype in August, production slated for 2024

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city