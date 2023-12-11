HT Auto
HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News Chinese Tech Giant Huawei Approaches Audi, Mercedes About Investing In Smart Cars, Say Sources

Huawei approaches Audi, Mercedes about investing in smart cars: Sources

China's Huawei Technologies has asked Mercedes Benz and Volkswagen's Audi if they are interested in buying small stakes in its smart car software and components firm, according to three people with knowledge of the discussions.

By: Reuters
| Updated on: 11 Dec 2023, 16:44 PM
Follow us on:
Follow us on:
Huawei Aito M7
The Huawei Aito M7 is the debut car model from the Chinese smartphone maker.
Huawei Aito M7
The Huawei Aito M7 is the debut car model from the Chinese smartphone maker.

The move is aimed at expanding its partnerships beyond Chinese brands, they said. Huawei, the target of U.S. sanctions since 2019, also hopes the presence of foreign investors would help defend the business from potential further geopolitical tensions, according to one of the sources who was briefed on the matter.

The Chinese technology giant said last month it will spin off its four-year Intelligent Automotive Solution (IAS) business unit which is seeking to become the dominant supplier of software and components for smart electric vehicles (EVs).

Also check these Cars

Find more Cars
Audi Rs5 (HT Auto photo)
Audi RS5
₹ 1.04 Cr* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Explore your Vehicle
Audi Q8 (HT Auto photo)
Audi Q8
₹98.98 Lakhs - 1.36 Cr* Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Audi A4 (HT Auto photo)
Audi A4
₹ 42.34 - 48.09 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Audi Q5 (HT Auto photo)
Audi Q5
₹ 59.22 - 64.09 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Audi Q3 (HT Auto photo)
Audi Q3
₹ 44.89 - 50.39 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers
Audi A6 (HT Auto photo)
Audi A6
₹ 54.42 - 62.43 Lakhs* *Ex-showroom price
Add to compare
Check latest offers

Sources have previously said the unit will be valued at somewhere between $28 billion and $35 billion.

Huawei held preliminary talks with Mercedes in recent weeks, according to two sources. One source said the German auto brand was offered a 3% to 5% stake with the valuation to be negotiated.

But Mercedes was not that interested as it wants to remain in charge of its software to sustain its premium brand positioning rather than outsource it to a supplier, the source added.

Also Read : From Huawei and Xiaomi to Apple, why tech giants are turning to electric cars

Audi's level of interest in Huawei's offer could not be immediately determined.

However, two of the sources said Audi and Huawei are planning a partnership to develop autonomous driving technologies for Audi. Those technologies would be used in vehicles for the Chinese market from 2025 and which would be built by the German automaker's venture with FAW Group.

The sources declined to be identified as the discussions were confidential.

Mercedes declined to comment on what it called speculation. Huawei and Volkswagen did not respond to requests for comment. The move by Huawei comes as global automakers in China increasingly seek to partner with Chinese companies, which have pulled ahead in developing high-end features for tech-savvy Chinese consumers. Volkswagen has been working with EV automaker Xpeng and autonomous driving chip designer Horizon Robotics to develop China-specific intelligent and connected electric cars.

Audi has also partnered with SAIC Motor to develop EVs in a segment for the Chinese market it did not previously have a presence in.

Richard Yu, who oversees Huawei's smart car business, told a forum in April that it had been difficult for European, U.S. and Japanese companies to choose Huawei as their main supplier of intelligent solutions due to U.S. sanctions. "Therefore it's a huge challenge because we have invested tremendously," Yu said at the time.

While many of China's most high-profile EV manufacturers like Nio and BYD rely on their own software, Huawei has formed partnerships with smaller electric car makers like Seres Group and some big older automakers like Chongqing Changan Automobile.

Changan Auto has said it will be an investor in Huawei's smart car business once it is spun off, owning as much as 40% along with relevant parties.

Yu said in November that Huawei had invited Seres, Chery Automobile, Jianghuai Automobile Group and BAIC Motor to invest in the smart car firm and hoped FAW Group could join as well.

Dongfeng Motor is another potential investor in the firm, sources have said.

First Published Date: 11 Dec 2023, 16:44 PM IST
TAGS: Volkswagen Audi Huawei Mercedes Benz EV Audi Electric vehicle

Similar Stories
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS
Shopping Bag Shop Now
74% OFF
Microfiber Car Cleaning Soft Brush Ideal as Mop Duster, Washing Brush with Long Handle, Dust Cleaner Car Wash Brush with Handle, Soft Brush Scratch Free, Cleaning Dashboard (Car Duster)
Rs. 389 Rs. 1,499
Amazon_Logo
SHAYONAM Dent Removal Kit - Powerful Car Dent Repair Kit - Suction Cup Dent Puller Handle Lifter and Dent Repair Puller for Car Body Dent, Glass, Tiles and Mirror (Plastic)
Rs. 399
Amazon_Logo
40% OFF
MelodySusie Portable Electric Nail Drill Professional Cleaner Dust Collection/Lighting 2 in 1 Car Vacuum Cleaner 120W High-Power Handheld Wireless Vacuum Cleaner Home Car Dual-use USB Rechargeable (Black)
Rs. 599 Rs. 999
Amazon_Logo
42% OFF
Boldfit Cycle Pump for Bicycle Portable Air Pump for Cycle and Bike Foot Balloon Pump Machine for Balloon High Pressure Cycle Air Pump for Bicycle, Car, Football Pump, Pump for Cycle Tyre Black
Rs. 349 Rs. 599
Amazon_Logo

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
Powered by: Acko Logo
Please be noted that any information provided herein above will be received by Acko General Insurance Limited (“Acko”). By mentioning the above information, you agree to provide these details and information to Acko.
By clicking "View Offers" you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city
Couldn't verify the OTP.
It's either expired or it's incorrect.