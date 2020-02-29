Chevrolet forays into China’s electric vehicle market with Menlo EV

Chevrolet has once again set foot in electric mobility. Its next step is the Menlo, a 100% battery-powered SUV. The new SUC will be sold only in China, where almost 60% of the world's electric car sales are concentrated. This would be the first Chevrolet electric in that country.

Its low price will put it below the Chevrolet BOLT EV and will make it more attractive for other markets that should look at it from afar. There will be four variants in all, ranging from $ 23,000 to 26,000, after the subsidies provided by the Government.

Chevrolet claims that the Menlo EV would have a range of more than 400 kilometres in a single charge. Its electric motor generates 150 hp and 258 lb-ft, supplied by a 52.5 kWh lithium-ion battery pack.

Photo of Chevrolet Menlo EV





80% of the battery capacity can be recharged in 40 minutes in a DC charger. It includes details such as floating roof, LED DRL headlights, non-existent grill, 17 inch two-tone wheels, LED skulls, 1.15 square meter panoramic roof.

Menlo gets a 10.1 inch touchscreen with MyLink + and OnStar, 8 inch digital instrument cluster, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, intelligent voice recognition, air updates, autonomous braking, lane departure warning and autonomous parking assistant.

Chevrolet Menlo EV measures 4.65 metres long, 1.82 metres wide, 1.54 metres high and is 2.66 metres wheelbase, making it larger, cheaper and offering more range than the aforementioned Chevrolet Bolt, but it is not more powerful, not taller.

Photo of Chevrolet Menlo EV interiors





It will be available initially in Beijing, and then spread to the rest of the Chinese market. GM already brings several models to Mexico from that nation (Buick Envision, Chevrolet Aveo and Cavalier), so, with the right price, it could be an interesting option.