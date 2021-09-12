California might advance fossil-fuel vehicle ban to 2030

California previously announced the ban on sales of new internal combustion engine cars, effective from 2035. Now, the state seems to be mulling the plan to advance the deadline by five years to 2030.

Also Read: This country is making EV chargers compulsory for new homes, offices

The Executive Board of the California Democratic Party recently adopted a resolution. The resolution calls for the end of new internal combustion engine car sales across the state by 2030. Electrek reports that the resolution has mentioned that California's economy will benefit from the faster adoption of electric vehicles. It also mentioned that air pollution disproportionately affects disadvantaged communities in the state.

The resolution will be sent to Governor Gavin Newsom, Senate President Pro Tem Toni Atkins, and Assembly Speaker Anthony Rendon for approval. They will decide whether or not to enact the resolution.

In fact, some of the California cities such as Culver City, Oakland, and Berkeley are already targeting a 2030 deadline for banning fossil fuel cars.

California Governor Gavin Newsom last year issued an executive order in September last year stating that all new passenger vehicles sold in the state have to be zero emissions by 2035. Nesom also said that the transport sector contributes more than half of all the state's carbon pollution, 80% of smog-forming pollution, and 95% of toxic diesel emissions.

While the ruling currently addresses the passenger vehicles, the California Air Resources Board is also working on a plan for the medium and heavy-duty vehicles. With this, the medium and heavy-duty vehicle segments too will see a ban on fossil fuel vehicles by 2045.

Not only California, but several other states too have followed the same path. Massachusetts announced a ban on the sales of new petrol cars in the state by 2035. 12 other state governors have sent letters to US President Joe Biden requesting an end of all ICE-powered new car sales across the country by 2045.