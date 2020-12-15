The latest Land Rover Defender claims to be better and safer than ever before, throwing a massive challenge to all that the country's wilderness chooses to put in its path. And yet, it also has a plug-in hybrid heart as an option and the booking for this version was officially opened on Tuesday.

The new Defender P400e combines the audacity of a 2-litre four cylinder petrol engine with the refinement of a 105 kW electric motor for a combined power output of around 400 bhp. There is also a thrilling 640 Nm of combined torque on offer with the SUV capable of smacking the 100 kmph mark in just 5.6 seconds. Top speed figure stands at 209 kmph.

The New Defender Plug-In Hybrid will be offered on the 110 and available in SE, HSE, X-Dynamic HSE and X variants in India.

The 19.2 kWh battery at the core of the Defender PHEV can be charged at home or office space using a 15A socket or a 7.4 kW AC wall box charger, supplied complimentary with the vehicle.

JLR has bet big with the new Defender and expects the PHEV version to also find favour among those looking at a cleaner, more refined drive experience. "We are extremely proud to introduce our first Plug-In Hybrid, the New Defender P400e in India, a vehicle that perfectly balances performance with efficiency, while retaining Land Rover’s legendary off-road capability," said Rohit Suri, President and MD at Jaguar Land Rover India. "This also reaffirms our commitment to introduction of electrified vehicles across the Jaguar Land Rover portfolio, after we had opened bookings for Jaguar I-PACE in November 2020."

The New Defender P400e is offered in India in four variants, the SE, HSE, X-Dynamic HSE and X on the Defender 110. Price starts at ₹75.59 lakh (ex showroom)

Deliveries are scheduled to start from Q1 of financial year 2021-22.