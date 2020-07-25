BMW has added a dark theme to its existing lineup of X7 Sports Activity Vehicles and named it the Dark Shadow Edition. The carmaker will only build 500 of this limited edition models.

BMW X7 Edition Dark Shadow underlines both the sporty appearance and the luxury ambience of the largest SAV. The most striking feature of the edition model is the BMW Individual special paint finish in Frozen Arctic Grey metallic. This particularly high-quality and elaborate variant of the body finish is now used for the first time in a BMW X model. Additional selected variants of the special BMW Individual paint finish will be added to the range of optional equipment items for the BMW X7, BMW X6 and BMW X5 to coincide with the start of production of the edition model.

The precisely coordinated details of the design and features for both exterior and interior give the BMW X7 edition model the status of a collector's item. The BMW X7 Edition Dark Shadow will be produced at the BMW plant in Spartanburg, USA from August 2020 onwards in a limited edition of about 500 units. The edition model is available worldwide and can be combined with all engines offered for the BMW X7.

The expressive paint finish of the BMW X7 Edition Dark Shadow is supplemented with the BMW Individual High Gloss Shadow Line including extended features. This means that in addition to the side window surrounds, the covers of the B and C columns and the exterior mirror bases, a black chrome finish is also featured on the frame and the bars of the BMW kidney grille, the Air Breathers and the tailpipe covers of the exhaust system. This creates a subtle contrast to the matt shimmering body surfaces, also emphasised by the BMW Individual Roof Rail High Gloss Shadow Line and the sun protection glazing.

The dynamic character of the SAV is emphasised by the aerodynamically optimised bodywork elements of the M sports package, which also forms part of the equipment package for the edition model. Another exclusive feature of the BMW X7 Edition Dark Shadow is the 22-inch M light-alloy wheels in V-spoke design with a Jet Black matt finish and fitted with mixed tyres. The superior performance of the engine is accompanied by the emotionally powerful sound of the M sports exhaust system.

On the inside, an M leather steering wheel and BMW Individual equipment were specially developed for the BMW X7 Edition Dark Shadow





An impressive combination of sporty flair and luxurious ambience also characterises the interior of the edition model, which is available with either six or seven seats. The driver and front passenger enjoy the superior sporty flair of the luxurious SAV on electrically adjustable comfort seats with memory function. An M leather steering wheel and BMW Individual equipment details specially developed for the BMW X7 Edition Dark Shadow bear witness to the very highest level of exclusivity. A contributing factor here is the BMW Individual Merino full leather upholstery in the specific two-tone variant Night Blue/Black with contrasting seams, as is the BMW Individual roof liner in Night Blue with Alcantara finish.

The upper part of the instrument panel and the armrests of the doors are covered with nappa leather in Night Blue. Black merino leather is used in the lower section of the instrument panel and on the front backrests. In addition, BMW Individual interior trim finishers in Fineline Black with aluminium inlays contribute to the fascinating aura of the edition model’s interior. In the centre console area, the unique design is underscored by means of BMW Individual interior trim finishers in Piano Black finish bearing an edition logo.

In addition to the Frozen Arctic Grey metallic version available exclusively for the BMW X7 Edition Dark Shadow, additional special BMW Individual finishes will be integrated into the production process at the BMW plant in Spartanburg from August 2020. This means that the BMW X7, BMW X6 and BMW X5 models can now also be given a particularly high-quality finish in Urban Green and Grigio Telesto metallic.