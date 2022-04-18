HT Auto
BMW X4 Silver Shadow Edition launched at 71.9 lakh. Check details

BMW X4 Silver Shadow Edition gets a distinctive exterior with high-gloss chrome design elements. 
Updated on: 18 Apr 2022, 01:20 PM
BMW India has launched the new X4 Silver Shadow Edition in the country at a starting price of 71.9 lakh for the xDrive30i  variant. The pricing goes up to 73.90 lakh (both prices are ex-showroom) for the xDrive30d variant. The special edition vehicle gets a distinctive exterior with high-gloss chrome design elements. The model will be locally produced at BMW Group Plant in Chennai while bookings for the exclusive edition have been opened.

The BMW X4 ‘Silver Shadow Edition’ features the signature BMW mesh kidney grille with high gloss chrome finish. The bumper features shadow metallic color with new anvil-shaped inlays in high gloss chrome and vertically arranged reflectors. The vehicle's enormous width is emphasized through two-part wrap-around LED rear taillights, a large automatic tailgate and wide free-form tailpipe in chrome finish. 

The X4 Silver Shadow Edition is available in different paint colours including Carbon Black, Phytonic Blue and Alpine White. They are paired with Leather Vernasca upholstery in ‘Mocha’ with decor stitching. The M interior trim Aluminum Rhombicle dark with highlight trim finisher in Pearl Chrome is standard across variants.

