BMW X3 xDrive30i SportX launched in India at 56.5 lakh

BMW India has launched the X3 xDrive30i SportX variant in the market here, today at an introductory price of ₹56.5 lakh (ex-showroom). The luxury sports activity vehicle will be locally produced at the company's plant in Chennai. It will be made available at company dealerships starting today.

It was also announced that the customers who book the car online through BMW Online Shop before February 28 midnight, will be offered early-bird benefits worth up to ₹1.5 lakh. The benefits include BMW Service Inclusive Package and a curated BMW Accessories Package. The service package covers all maintenance work including any BMW Original Parts and oil requirements for three-year/ 40,000 kms. The accessories package includes the BMW Display key, 2.5 PM air filter, LED door projectors and universal wireless charger.

The SportX variant gets a striking design language, featuring a bold and enhanced double kidney grille. LED headlights come with extended contents and LED fog lamps get the new hexagonal design. The rear look is complimented by LED expressive taillights combined with a low-slung roof spoiler and chrome exhaust tail pipes on both sides in chrome.

Step inside and the cabin reflects opulence and comfort combined with dynamic driver-orientation. The ‘X’ logo has been embossed in chrome on the doors and the centre console, giving the vehicle a distinct personality. The cabin offers a harmonious lounge atmosphere thanks to the optimised noise insulation, rear window sunblind and a large panoramic sunroof. Further, ambient lighting with six dimmable light designs create an atmosphere for every mood. Passengers are greeted with a Welcome Light Carpet, projected from the side sill.

The car also features HI-FI Surround Sound system, Apple Car Play and Android Auto as well as connectivity through Bluetooth and USB. The cabin also has various easily accessible storage compartments. The luggage compartment has a capacity of 550 litres which is extendable to 1,600 litres when the rear seats are folded in a 40/20/40 split ratio.

The BMW X3 xDrive30i SportX gets a two-litre four-cylinder petrol engine with a twin-power turbo technology which is capable of producing an output of 185 kW / 252 hp and a maximum torque of 350 Nm at 1,450 – 4,800 rpm. The engine comes mated to an eight-speed automatic Steptronic sport transmission. The smooth gearbox allows for the transmission to collaborate perfectly with the engine, enabling it to develop its full power and efficiency. It is also available with steering wheel paddle shifters. The vehicle accelerates from 0-100 km / hr in just 6.3 seconds.

The BMW xDrive all-wheel drive system in the X3 distributes the engine’s power between the front and rear axle exactly to suit the driving situation and the surface. Further, Adaptive suspensions, electronically controlled ‘Automatic Differential Brakes/locks (ADB-X)’, extended ‘Dynamic Traction control (DTC)’, Hill Start Assist and Hill Descent Control help to conquer every terrain.

In terms of safety features, the vehicle offers six airbags, Attentiveness Assistance, Dynamic Stability Control (DSC) including Cornering Brake Control (CBC), electric parking brake with auto hold, side-impact protection, electronic vehicle immobilizer and crash sensor, ISOFIX child seat mounting and integrated emergency spare wheel under the load floor.