Despite challenges posed by the coronavirus crisis, which has pushed back several big ticket launches, BMW seems to be on track with its new products. Days after launching the new 5 Series Sedan and 6 Series Gran Turismo, the German carmaker is gearing up for another big launch - the new BMW 4 Series Coupe - on June 2.

BMW has been testing the new 4 Series Coupe, and several pictures of the car in camouflaged have been shared on the social media platforms. The company later went on to tease a picture of the upcoming 4 Series Coupe which confirms a new-look front face for BMW.

The redesigned kidney grille, which appears much bigger than earlier, extends to the base of the bumper now. Besides the new face, BMW has also confirmed that the new 4-series will sit 57 millimetres lower than its four-door counterpart. The new BMW 4 Series Coupe will also feature a new sloping roofline, a tapered cabin and flat tail in the style BMW's flagship 8-series Coupe.

The BMW 4 Series Coupe draped in camouflage in action during testing.

The top-end variant M440i xDrive Coupe will be powered by a straight-six engine delivering maximum output of 275 kW/374 hp. It is coupled with a 48V mild-hybrid technology to provide a boost during acceleration. The additional 8 kW/11 hp generated by the electric boost effect underpins lightning-fast off-the-line getaways and in-gear sprints.

The power generated by the engine in the new BMW M440i xDrive Coupe is channelled to the road via an eight-speed Steptronic Sport transmission and the all-wheel-drive system. The M Sport differential is also on hand to make sure that drive power is deployed to optimum effect in demanding driving situations. The locking effect generated by an electric motor limits speed equalisation between the inside and outside rear wheel when cornering, thereby enhancing traction and handling stability while enabling the driver to power out of bends with considerable dynamic verve.

The custom-tuned chassis elastokinematics, exceptionally powerful M Sport brakes and 18-inch M light-alloy wheels with mixed-size tyres are likewise contributory factors in the precisely controllable dynamics of the new BMW M440i xDrive Coupe.