BMW is all set to bring in the performance model of its popular X5 SUV model to India soon. Ahead of the official debut, the German carmaker has teased the upcoming SUV with a few glimpse into how it is going to look like.

Watch out to witness dominance of a new kind. #StayTuned pic.twitter.com/7eHgxZbwoy — bmwindia (@bmwindia) November 26, 2020





The design of the BMW X5M is slightly different from the X5 SUV. It has larger air intakes, the M badging to differentiate the branding on the sides, rear diffuser, twin exhaust tailpipes and 21-inch wheels.

The X5M, available globally, is powered by a 4.4 litre V8 engine and is mated to a 8-speed automatic gearbox. It can produce 612 bhp of maximum power and 750 Nm of maximum torque. All that power helps the X5M to zip from zero to 100 kmph in under four seconds.

Inside, the BMW X5M comes with dual-tone leather wrapped finishing and M badging all around to remind you it’s the sportier version of the X5 SUV. There is a large infotainment screen, the 7th generation iDrive, that dominated the dashboard.

When launched, it is likely to priced under ₹2 crore. It is likely to take on rivals like the Audi RS Q8 and Lamborghini Urus.