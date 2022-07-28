HT Auto
BMW recalls X3 xDrive30i SUVs over fuel leak and fire issue; two models impacted

Both the impacted BMW X3 SUVs were produced on June 15 this year.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 28 Jul 2022, 20:27 PM
BMW X3 SUV.
German luxury car brand BMW has recalled two units of its X3 xDrive30i models in the US owing to a high-pressure fuel rail issue, which can result in fuel leak and fire. The automaker has issued a voluntary recall after detecting the defect in the two specific BMW X3s. Both the two impacted BMW X3 xDrive30i models were reportedly produced on June 15, 2022.

The high-pressure fuel rail may not have been produced by the supplier according to specifications. BMW has noted that the wall of the rail thickness and it may be smaller than required in certain locations. This could cause cracks to occur and may lead to a fuel leak within the engine compartment. A fuel leak within the engine compartment in the presence of an ignition source could trigger a fire, which could be fatal, claims the automaker in a statement.

The German automaker commenced an engineering analysis of the issue after receiving a report of a high-pressure fuel rail problem on June 16, 2022, from an engine production plant.

However, BMW has also said that the car manufacturer has not received any reports nor is it aware of any accidents or injuries that may have been caused by the fuel rail issue. It is not sure if any other BMW X3 has been impacted by the defect anywhere in the world.

First Published Date: 28 Jul 2022, 20:27 PM IST
