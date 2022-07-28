HT Auto
MG Motor India confirms upcoming EV, to be priced from around 12 lakh onwards

MG Motors is aiming to bring its second electric car in India that would be in the same price range as Tata Nexon EV.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 28 Jul 2022, 18:42 PM
MG MG4 electric crossover for representational purpose.
MG Motors is among the few automakers in India that have electric cars in their portfolio. The British car brand owned by SAIC is now gearing up to launch its next electric car in India, which will be priced between 12-16 lakh, hinted Rajeev Chaba, President and MD, MG Motor India at the Mint Mobility Conclave. He didn't reveal what the model would be and its specifications though. MG currently sells ZS EV in India, which competes with rivals such as Tata Nexon EV and Hyundai Kona EV.

Chaba further said that monthly around 3,000-4,000 people are buying electric cars in India. In his opinion, this is a positive trend, and the automaker seems to be aiming to leverage this.

MG recently unveiled its latest electric car MG4, which is slated to go on sale in multiple markets across the world from late 2022. The MG4 comes as an affordable electric car in the European market. This premium electric hatchback is aimed to sell around 150,000 units in 2023, as the automaker has revealed its plan. The MG4 could be the next electric car from the brand in India. However, the car brand is yet to confirm that. The MG4 comes promising 452 km range on a single charge. The EV gets two different battery options - 51 kWh and 64 kWh.

Electric vehicles in India are increasingly finding a stronger footprint. While the segment is majorly dominated by electric two-wheelers and three-wheelers, passenger vehicles too are finding increasing consumer interest and positive sentiment towards the EVs.

First Published Date: 28 Jul 2022, 18:21 PM IST
TAGS: MG MG Motors electric car electric vehicle EV electric mobility
