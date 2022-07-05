HT Auto
Home Auto Electric Vehicles Mg4, Rival To Kia Ev6, Breaks Cover With Striking Exteriors, 432 Km Range

MG4, rival to Kia EV6, breaks cover with striking exteriors, 432 km range

The new MG4 EV comes based on the company's new Modular Scalable Platform (MSP) architecture.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 05 Jul 2022, 06:20 PM
The new MG4 electric crossover spans 4,287 mm in length, 1,836 mm in width and 1,506 mm in height.
The new MG4 electric crossover spans 4,287 mm in length, 1,836 mm in width and 1,506 mm in height.
The new MG4 electric crossover spans 4,287 mm in length, 1,836 mm in width and 1,506 mm in height.
The new MG4 electric crossover spans 4,287 mm in length, 1,836 mm in width and 1,506 mm in height.

MG has rolled out the first set of images of the new MG4 electric crossover model which sets sight on the Kia EV6 battery-powered car. It will go on sale in the UK market later this year in September, followed by its introduction elsewhere.

The new MG4 EV has been introduced based on the company's new Modular Scalable Platform (MSP) architecture which will also be used by several future electric models by MG. The new platform supports a wide variety of wheelbases ranging from 2650 mm to 3100 mm, so in the future, it could be seen in a range of MG cars. In addition to this, this platform could also be used for battery packs from 40 kWh to 150 kWh.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Mg Astor (HT Auto photo)
Mg Astor
Petrol | Automatic
₹9.78 - 17.38 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Kia Ev6 (HT Auto photo)
Kia Ev6
Electric | Automatic
₹59.95 - 64.95 Lakh**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Hyundai I20 N Line (HT Auto photo)
Hyundai I20 N Line
998 cc | Petrol | Clutchless Manual | 20.25 kmpl
₹9.84 - 11.9 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Maruti Suzuki Xl6 (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Xl6
1462 cc | Petrol | Manual | 19.01 kmpl
₹9.85 - 11.87 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Kia Seltos (HT Auto photo)
Kia Seltos
1497 cc | Petrol | Manual | 16.5 kmpl
₹9.95 - 18.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers
Volkswagen Vento (HT Auto photo)
Volkswagen Vento
999 cc | Petrol | Manual | 17.69 kmpl
₹10 - 14.1 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Check latest offers

(Also Read: 2022 MG ZS EV vs Tata Nexon EV: Which green SUV to choose?)

The new crossover gets a relatively fresh and modern design. Surprisingly, on the outside, it doesn't look like an MG. At the front, it gets a distinctive front end that doesn't feature a grille. There are sleek, stretching LED headlamps that flank the MG logo located at the centre of its snout. Other key highlights of its exterior body include a glass roof, full-width LED tail lights, a skid plate on the rear bumper, and aero-style alloy wheels.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on

The new MG4 electric crossover spans 4,287 mm in length, 1,836 mm in width and 1,506 mm in height and has a 2,705 mm wheelbase. At these dimensions, the MG4 sits as a direct rival to other battery crossovers such as the Kia EV6, Hyundai Ioniq 5, and the Volkswagen ID.3.

MG4 will be initially rolled out with a single-motor rear-wheel-drive powertrain.
MG4 will be initially rolled out with a single-motor rear-wheel-drive powertrain.
MG4 will be initially rolled out with a single-motor rear-wheel-drive powertrain.
MG4 will be initially rolled out with a single-motor rear-wheel-drive powertrain.

The company has confirmed that the new MG4 will be initially rolled out with a single-motor rear-wheel-drive powertrain. This powertrain will be available in two output formats - 167 bhp and 201 bhp. Moreover, in the later stage, the car will be introduced in a much more powerful 443 bhp dual-motor four-wheel-drive version. Expect the same to be officially announced sometime in 2023. This specific performance version will be capable of hitting 0-100 km/hr in just 3.8 seconds and will hit a top speed of 160 km/hr.

The 167 bhp version of the car will come fitted with a 51 kWh battery, on the other hand, the bigger 201 bhp version will get a larger 64 kWh battery pack. The same pack will also be shared with the upcoming performance version of the car. As per the official claims, the WLTP range of the electric crossover will range between 350 - 452 km, depending up on the variant selected.

 

First Published Date: 05 Jul 2022, 06:14 PM IST
TAGS: MG4 EV EV Mobility Electric Vehicle Kia Kia EV6
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Veejay Nakra of Mahindra & Mahindra is confident of Scorpio-N finding scores of takers while admitting that lessons have been learnt from yawning delivery timelines of other popular models from the OEM.
Scorpio vs Scorpio-N: Why Mahindra opted for a two-pronged SUV sting strategy
File photo of an Ola Electric scooter
‘Why should you not be penalised?’: Govt to Ola Electric & others over EV fires
TVS iQube electric scooter offers 100 km of range on a single charge, the top-of-line ST version offers 140 km of range.
TVS iQube electric scooter breaks all previous sales records in June'22
File photo used for representational purpose.
Maruti and Toyota combine forces for new SUV, eye hybrid power
Demonstrators affiliated with the main opposition take part in a torch rally during the protest against the rise in fuel prices in Kathmandu, Nepal.
Petrol price hike in Nepal ignites big protests. Check fuel rates here

Trending this Week

Maruti Brezza has received sporty exteriors with the latest model year update. 
Maruti Brezza 2022 launched in India: Key highlights
The new Brezza is the first model from the Maruti Suzuki camp ever to offer an electric sunroof.
2022 Maruti Brezza gathers over 45,000 bookings even before launch
A college group can be seen dancing on the tunes played on Ola electric scooter. 
College group dances to music played on Ola S1 escooter, Bhavish Aggarwal reacts
TVS iQube electric scooter offers 100 km of range on a single charge, the top-of-line ST version offers 140 km of range.
TVS iQube electric scooter breaks all previous sales records in June'22
The latest Mahindra Scorpio-N has made a fan following not just in India, but worldwide.
Watch Pakistanis go gaga over Mahindra Scorpio-N, ‘it's better than Fortuner’

Explore Car EMI’s

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift
EMI starts from
₹ 14,670
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
Maruti Suzuki Dzire
EMI starts from
₹ 13,348
Kia Sonet
Kia Sonet
EMI starts from
₹ 15,589
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
MarutiSuzuki Wagon R 2022
Marutisuzuki Wagon R 2022
EMI starts from
₹ 12,206
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454

Latest News

Top 5 essential tools to carry in your car
Top 5 essential tools to carry in your car
Kia inaugurates India’s fastest 150kWh charger at Gurugram dealership
Kia inaugurates India’s fastest 150kWh charger at Gurugram dealership
Mercedes-Benz EQB to launch in India later this year, the third EQ model here
Mercedes-Benz EQB to launch in India later this year, the third EQ model here
Delhi to Chandigarh on e-scooter? This battery may make it possible
Delhi to Chandigarh on e-scooter? This battery may make it possible
Watch: Veejay Nakra on Scorpio-N and Mahindra's larger SUV strategy
Watch: Veejay Nakra on Scorpio-N and Mahindra's larger SUV strategy

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city