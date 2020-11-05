BMW India has launched the limited edition MINI John Cooper Works Hatch priced at ₹46.9 lakh (ex-showroom). The limited edition model is inspired by the MINI John Cooper Works GP and is offered as a completely built-up unit (CBU).

There will be only 15 units up for grabs, BMW India said in a statement. BMW Group India President Vikram Pawah said, “MINI John Cooper Works has always been in a league of its own with a unique combination of heritage, exclusivity and performance.

“Inspired by MINI's motorsport genes and legendary racing successes, MINI John Cooper Works GP Inspired Edition is a tribute to MINI John Cooper Works GP."

The Racing Grey Metallic exterior colour is exclusive to this Edition along with the contrasting Melting Silver Metallic roof, mirror caps and John Cooper Works rear spoiler.

The 18-inch 2-tone alloy wheels come with GP badged Wheel Hub Caps. There is piano black touches all around like the headlights and tail lights, door handles, fuel cap, front grille surround and MINI Emblem in the front and rear. The John Cooper Works Side Scuttles and Air Intake Trim in carbon fibre highlight the appearance of the car.

The interior also bears ample signs that the car is inspired by MINI John Cooper Works GP. The seats have leather finish with GP badging. The GP logo is also featured on the floor mats for the driver and front passenger, while both front and rear mats are finished in red stitching. The John Cooper Works Steering Wheel is crafted in ‘Walknappa’ Leather with red contrast stitching. The metal-clip centre marking at the top provides a further motor-sport accent and helps focus on the line of driving. The exclusive 3D-printed paddle shifts with distinctive GP badging. The key also acquires its exclusive character with the exclusive 3D printed GP inspired key cap. John Cooper Works DNA is reflected in every detail including the John Cooper Works stainless steel pedal caps and the Door Sill Finishers with a GP badging. Further, the panorama glass roof allows ample amounts of natural light and fresh air in the cabin.

The MINI John Cooper Works is powered by a 2-litre petrol engine and can accelerate to 100 kmph in 6.1 seconds. Mated to an 8-speed Steptronic Sport transmission, MINI John Cooper Works can generate 231 hp of maximum power and a maximum torque of 320 Nm.

The latest limited edition follows the footsteps of the 2006 and 2013 MINI John Cooper Works GP models, the company said.





