BMW iX3 facelift launched with updated design and new tech.





The LED headlights on the new BMW iX3 has grown thinner. The front and rear bumpers have also been given a facelift for a more sporty and aggressive look. The electric SUV will now come with the option of 19-inch or 20-inch alloy wheels with aerodynamic design.

There are also several updates on the inside of the BMW iX3 facelift. The first striking detail is the new M Sport steering wheel. BMW is now offering the M Sport package as standard on the iX3. The renewed console is equipped with a 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster. The touchscreen infotainment system is also of the same size now. Besides these, The SUV gets electrically adjustable sports seats as standard can also be preferred with perforated 'Sensatec' artificial leather or leather upholstery.

The BMW iX3 also has comfort and safety features like a panoramic glass roof, automatic tailgate, adaptive suspension, three-zone automatic climate controls. In the top-spec trim, BMW is offering acoustic glass and 20-inch wheels. There will also be a head-up display, Vernesca leather and a Harman Kardon premium sound system as we.

The BMW iX3 has an electric motor that is capable of producing 286 horsepower and 400 Nm of peak torque. Positioned on the rear axle, this engine is powered by an 80 kWh battery. The electric SUV can sprint from zero to 100 kmph in just 6.8 seconds, while the top speed of the vehicle is limited to 180 kmph.

BMW iX3 is capable of attaining a maximum range of 460 kms in a single charge, according to WLTP measurements. With the help of a 150 kW fast charger it can recharge enough within 10 minutes to run for about 100 kms. However, it takes around 7.5 hours for the battery to reach full charge via the standard charging units.