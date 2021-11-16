BMW India launches 220i M Sport Black Shadow edition

BMW India on Tuesday has announced the launch of the 2 Series Gran Coupé Black Shadow edition in the domestic market. Available in M Sport design scheme, the BMW 220i M Sport Black Shadow edition comes priced at ₹43.50 lakh (ex-showroom).

The special edition BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe is distinctive thanks to the BMW Individual high-gloss shadow line package along with BMW ‘M’ Performance parts worth ₹3.25 lakh, claims the German luxury auto giant.

The BMW 2 Series Grand Coupe Black Shadow edition comes with a distinctive visual appearance. It gets a high-gloss black mesh pattern M front grille, black wing mirrors, sporty high gloss rear spoiler, black chrome tailpipe tips. The car runs on 18-inch M Performance Y-Spoke Styling 554 M forged wheels painted in Jet Black Matt. It also gets the BMW logo on the floating hub cap.

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé Black Shadow edition is available in two colour options - Alpine White (non-metallic) and Black Sapphire (metallic). The upholstery colour options are Sensatec Oyster, Black and Sensatec Black.

Inside the cabin, it gets a driver-focused layout with high-quality materials and a large panorama glass sunroof. It gets BMW Live Cockpit Professional with 3D navigation, a 10.25-inch digital instrument display and a 10.25-inch control display. The sport seats come with an electrical memory function and ample space. It gets 430-litre luggage space that can be expanded by folding the split rear seats. Its cabin also comes with ambient lighting with six dimmable designs.

The power source for the car is a 2.0-litre BMW TwinPower turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine. This engine is paired with a seven-speed Steptronic automatic transmission that comes with paddle shifters. The engine churns out 190 hp of power and 280 Nm of torque between 1,350-4,600 rpm. BMW claims that this car is capable of sprinting 0-100 kmph in 7.1 seconds.

Speaking about the car, Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India, said that this limited edition of BMW 2 Series Gran Coupé takes forward the celebrations this festive season. “The successful ‘Black Shadow’ edition now gets even more irresistible in its petrol avatar. Designed with a clear focus on dynamics, it is tailored to suit the requirements of motorsport enthusiasts," he added. Pawah also said that BMW ‘M’ Performance parts offer an athletic edge enhancing sporty character in all aspects.