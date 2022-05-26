BMW i4 electric sedan to launch in India today: Price expectations

HT Auto
The i4 is going to be the third EV offering from the German carmaker after it launched the iX last year. The i4 electric sedan promises to return range of nearly 600 kms on a single charge.
BMW will launch its new electric car i4 in India today. It claims to offer range of nearly 600 kms on a single charge.
BMW India is all set to drive in its latest electric vehicle to the country. After the iX SUV was launched late last year, BMW will launch the i4 electric sedan today. BMW will offer the i4 in two variants in India, which include the eDrive40 and the M50 xDrive trims. BMW has already showcased the i4 electric sedan during the India Art Fair in Delhi.

The BMW i4 is based on the carmaker's CLAR modular structure and is basically the electric version of the 4 Series Gran Coupe. Hence, the similarities of the design between the two is evident on i4. It gets an imposing grille at the front, large air dams and striking alloys on the sides. The EV stands 4,783mm in length, 1,852mm in width, and 1,448mm in height with a wheelbase of 2,856 mm.

On the inside, the BMW i4 comes with a premium and posh cabin highlighted by the BMW Curved dual-screen setup. It has a 12.3-inch driver display as well as a huge 14.9-inch infotainment touchscreen embedded with BMW OS 8. It is also expected to get regular features like wireless charging, automatic climate control, electronically powered front seats with cooling functionality, electric sunroof and connected car features.

The BMW i4 comes equipped with a large 83.9kWh lithium-ion battery pack which sends power to the rear wheels. BMW says it can offer range of up to 521 kms, which is certified by WLTP. The motor inside the eDrive40 variant can produce maximum output of 335 bhp and offers 430 Nm of peak torque. It is capable of sprinting from zero to 100 kmph in just 5.7 seconds.

The m50 xDrive AWD variant of the BMW i4 is the peppier version thanks to two electric motors. The combined output is 544 PS of power and 795 Nm of peak torque. It is also quicker than the eDrive40 by more than one second in 0-100 kmph sprint. It also offers 590 kms of range on a single charge.

BMW is likely to price the i4 above the 80 lakh (ex-showroom) mark. The BMW i4 may not have a direct rival in its segment yet in India as most carmakers stick to SUVs as their preferred body-style for EVs.

First Published Date: 26 May 2022, 08:47 AM IST
