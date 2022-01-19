BMW bids adieu to mighty V12 engine through M760i Final V12 Edition

German luxury car marquee BMW has decided to pull the plug on the mighty V12 engine but in style by launching a special edition 7-Series sedan. The special edition BMW M760i Final V12 Edition comes based on the BMW M760i xDrive, this comes as the final V12 model from the brand.

BMW says the special edition model is meant for the US market only and only 12 models of this car will be available there, with each of them priced from $200,000. This special edition BMW 7-Series luxury sedans come with distinguished badging, wheels and a wide range of customisation options.

The car gets bold V12 badging at the rear and it runs on special 20-inch Style 760M double-spoke alloy wheels. The wheels come painted in two different colour options - Window Grey or Jet Black. Also, there is a dark silver surface highlight. BMW says that the consumers can choose from blue or black painted brake callipers and any BMW Individual paint colour they like.

Inside the cabin, the luxury special edition sedan gets door sills inscribed with ‘THE FINAl V12’ lettering as is a plate on the engine cover. The cabin also gets BMW Individual Piano Black Finish trims all over the cabin and the centre console gets a plaque commemorating the vehicle as “1 OF 12."

The car gets power from a 6.6-litre V12 engine that gets dual mono-scroll turbochargers, infinitely variable valve control. This engine is mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission and is capable of churning out 609 PS of power between 5,500 rpm and 6,500 rpm. Power is sent to all four wheels. The BMW M760i Final V12 Edition is capable of accelerating 0-100 kmph in just 3.6 seconds.

The car comes with BMW’s Driving Assistance Professional Package and Luxury Rear Seating Package. It gets a panoramic LED roof, adaptive LED headlights with laser light, and a sound system from Bowers & Wilkins. There are eight different colour options for the Full Merino leather upholstery.

