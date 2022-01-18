HT Auto
BMW MINI witnesses electric boom in 2021 with Cooper SE EV as best-seller

BMW MINI sold a total of 3,02,144 vehicles last year of which 53,243 units were electric vehicles.All-electric MINI Cooper SE became the winning model.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 18 Jan 2022, 03:14 PM
Germany became the most important market for the company as it sold more than 10,000 units of the fully-electric MINI Cooper SE. (BMW)
Germany became the most important market for the company as it sold more than 10,000 units of the fully-electric MINI Cooper SE. (BMW)

BMW MINI has reported an increase in its global vehicle sales by 3.3 per cent for 2021. The premium car brand sold a total of 3,02,144 units last year, noting a rise in the demand for its electric vehicles. The company sold 53,243 EVs, a rise of 64.3 per cent which constitutes around 18 per cent of its total worldwide sales last year.

The automaker stated that its fully electric MINI Cooper SE emerged as the winning model in EV sales. About 34,851 units of the MINI Cooper SE were sold globally last year. In addition to it, 18,392 units of the MINI Cooper SE Countryman All4 were handed over to customers. The brand also informed that its plug-in hybrid model recorded a sales growth of 24.2 per cent.

(Also read | Mini Cooper SE electric India launch timeline revealed)

The luxury automaker stated that Germany became the most important market for it as it sold more than 10,000 units of the fully-electric MINI Cooper SE along with 3,473 units of the MINI Cooper SE Countryman All4. Hence, around 31 per cent of newly registered MINIs in Germany were electric vehicles, conveyed the brand.

Bernd Korber, Head of the MINI brand, said that the sales result reflects the fact that every tenth new MINI is fully electric. “The MINI community is growing, and it is moving towards electromobility with great strides," added Korber.

(Also read | MINI wraps its electric car in 2,000 smart LED lights to spread festive cheer)

MINI's three-door model recorded 1,05,511 new registrations filing a growth of 10.1 per cent. Sales of MINI Countryman model also saw an increase of 6 per cent that is its figure stood at 82,362 units. Demand for MINI Convertible increased as well, as it registered sales of 25,121 units last year.

 

First Published Date: 18 Jan 2022, 03:14 PM IST
