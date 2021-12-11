Mini Cooper SE electric India launch timeline revealed

The new Cooper Electric SE was teased by Mini India earlier this year in October. The company also started accepting pre-bookings for the car towards the end of October 2021 at a token amount of ₹1 lakh. Soon after this announcement, the first lot of the car comprising 30 units was fully booked within a few hours.

Now the company has announced that it will officially launch the new Cooper SE in India in March'22.

As the name suggests, the new Cooper Electric SE will be the electrified version of its ICE-power counterpart. Propelling this car would be a 32.6kWh battery pack claiming to churn out an equivalent of 181bhp and 270Nm of torque. Its battery pack will support close to 270 kms on a single charge. And the car has been claimed to sprint across 100kmph from a standstill in 7.3 seconds.

The new Cooper Electric SE can be charged with an 11kW charger and a 50kW charger, with 0-80% charge attained in 2.5 hours and 35 minutes, respectively.

The company is backing the electric Mini to be a solid option for buyers looking for a zero emission product in the luxury car segment. “With the first-ever Mini Electric, Mini once again is the frontrunner in the urban mobility segment," said Vikram Pawah, President, BMW Group India. "With pre-booking, our customers and Mini fans have a chance to secure the purchase ahead of the launch and be the first in the country to drive the all-electric Mini.

Currently, the Mini model range in India includes the Mini 3-door Hatch, Mini John Cooper Works Hatch, Mini Convertible and the locally produced Mini Countryman.