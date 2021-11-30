Volkswagen Tiguan to BMW iX EV: Five upcoming new cars in December

2. BMW iX electric SUV:

BMW iX is the company's flagship all-electric SUV that is all-set for India launch on December 13.

BMW is all set to drive in its first electric car to India. The iX electric SUV, which recently made its debut globally, will officially launch in India on December 13. The iX electric SUV will be launched in India through the Completely Built Unit (CBU) route and will rival with luxury EVs like Mercedes-Benz EQC and Audi e-tron. BMW iX is likely to be launched in two variants - xDrive 40 and xDrive 50. The first variant generates 326 hp of power and 630 Nm of peak torque with a range of up to 414 kms pm single charge. The second variant generates 523 hp of power and 765 Nm of peak torque and a driving range of 611 kms without recharge.

3. Mini Cooper SE:

The all-electric MINI Cooper SE claims to have a per-charge range of 270 kms.

BMW is also set to drive in the new MINI electric vehicle called Cooper SE to India. The all-electric MINI Cooper SE, which claims to have a per-charge range of 270 kms, was opened for booking for a reservation amount of ₹1 lakh in October this year. However, it took just two hours to sell out all 30 units of the upcoming all-electric MINI Cooper SE in India. The engine is capable of generating maximum output of 184 hp and 270 Nm of peak torque. MINI claims that the all-electric three-door Cooper SE can hit 100 kmph from naught in just 7.3 seconds.

4. Kia Carens (Kia KY)

Kia Carens, or Kia KY, is likely to be a three-row version of the Korean carmaker's flagship SUV Seltos.

Korean carmaker Kia has confirmed that it will debut its upcoming three-row car Carens, which is codenamed KY, on December 16. While the official launch may happen early next year, some of the features of the seven-seater Carens has already been leaked online. Kia Carens is likely to be based on the same platform used for Seltos and is probably going to be a three-row avatar of the flagship five-seater SUV with certain design tweaks and feature additions. The Kia Carens is likely to take on cars like Hyundai Alcazar and Tata Safari when launched.

5. Mercedes C-Class:

Mercedes has been on a launching spree this year, and is expected to end the year with yet another one. It is expected to drive in the new C-Class, which was unveiled in February this year. The new generation Mercedes C-Class will be powered by a 2.0-litre engine, both in diesel and petrol. It will take on rivals like the BMW 3-Series, Audi A4 and Volvo S60 when launched.