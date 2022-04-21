BMW 7 Series arrives in latest edition with 31.3-inch theater display

BMW 7 Series is promising to be even more opulent and sports a smarter look and an extensive feature list, apart from a mild hybrid system.

BMW has taken the covers off of the 2022 7 Series flagship which is once again making a bid to take the fight to its fellow German rivals at the top of the sedan pyramid in global markets. The seventh generation BMW 7 Series also comes with an electric sibling in the form of the BMW i7 which is scheduled for an official launch in select markets by early 2023.

While electrification is the main focus for BMW and so, the i7 is likely to steal quite a lot of limelight, the BMW 7 Series is not the kind of model that will easily fly under the radar either. The sedan will be offered in two variants at launch, one with a six-cylinder motor and the other with a far more powerful V8 unit. Interestingly, the base 740i now also gets the addition of a 48-volt mild-hybrid assist for a combined output of 375 hp and 520 Nm of torque. While it is indeed more powerful than the model it will replace, it is the top-end 760i xDrive that is almost certain to reach the finish line first.

Both variants of the new BMW 7 Series come with mild hybrid assist.

The BMW 760i xDrive has a twin-turbocharged 4.4-liter V8 engine and the same mild-hybrid system which helps it have a combined power output of 536 hp and offer 750 Nm of torque. This also allows the 7 Series to hit 100 kmph from stationary in just 4.2 seconds. Transmission duties on both variants are handled by the familiar eight-speed automatic unit.

While power is the obvious focus of the latest BMW 7 Series, it also attaches significance to comfort and gets four-corner air suspension system with automatic self-leveling and electronically controlled dampers as standard.

Then there is the sheer beauty of this flagship sedan, enhanced further in its seventh generation. The kidney grille at the front is now slightly larger and has a two-element LED system on either side. There is some bits of chrome outline on the exterior body and the vehicle stands smart on 21-inch alloys.

In the cabin, there is BMW's Live Cockpit Plus with the main highlight being a new curved display screen which is one continuous stretch on the dashboard. The drive display part measures 12.3 inches while the main infotainment screen is at 14.9 inches.There is also something called an Interaction Bar which houses touch-capacitive controls for HVAC.

A look at the cabin of the latest BMW 7 Series, complete with the optional theater screen for rear-seat passengers.

Step back though and the level of luxury goes several notches higher still. BMW is offering an optional 31.3-inch 8K theater screen with built-in Amazon Fire TV among other services. Two 5.5-inch tablets mounted within the door panels allows for access to control the main display screen. And for audio, there are 18 speakers which come as standard but there is an option to have a 36-speaker Bowers & Wilkins Diamond Surround Sound System as well. These speakers offer 4D audio with a control for enhanced bass.

The BMW 7 Series also boasts of taking safety to its next level with a new “Level 2 Plus" hands-free driving system.

