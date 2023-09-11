HT Auto
BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo M Sport Signature launched in India. Check price

German auto giant BMW has driven in a new variant of its popular 6 Series Grand Turismo today in India. The 630i M Sport Signature has been launched at a price of 75.90 lakh (ex-showroom), which is over 3 lakh more than the M Sport petrol version of the car. The 2023 6 Series M Sport Signature comes with a 2.0-litre petrol engine as well as new features compared to the other variants already on sale. It will rival the likes of Audi A6 and Mercedes Benz E Class in the luxury segment.

11 Sep 2023
The BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo M Sport Signature is powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine that generates 255 bhp of power and 400 Nm of peak torque.
The BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo M Sport Signature is powered by a 2.0-litre four-cylinder petrol engine that generates 255 bhp of power and 400 Nm of peak torque.

The new M Sport Signature variant of the BMW 6 Series Grand Tursimo will be equipped with only one engine option, which is the 2.0-litre four-cylinder unit. There is no diesel option like the standard M Sport variants. The engine comes mated to an eight-speed automatic transmission unit and is capable of generating 255 bhp of maximum power and 400 Nm of peak torque.BMW says that the 630i M Sport Signature can sprint 0-100 kmph in just 6.5 seconds.

BMW is offering paddle shifters, cruise control and adaptive suspension among features. The 630i M Sport Signature also offers five drive modes which include Comfort, Comfort , Sport, Eco Pro and Adaptive.

While the design of the car remains largely similar to the other M Sport variants, the German carmaker offers new features like gesture control for its 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen, soft-closing doors and remote parking assist with which one can remotely park or pull out the car using controls on the key fob. The car also offers features like two 10.2-inch entertainment screens for the rear passengers, wireless charging, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, 16-speaker Harmon Kardon Surround Sound system, reverse camera and keyless entry.

In terms of safety, the BMW 6 Series Gran Turismo M Sport Signature offers six airbags, ABS with EBD, three-point seat belts and run-flat tyres among its features.

