BMW 5 Series ‘50 Jahre M Edition’ launched at ₹67.5 lakh

On the occasion of the 50th anniversary of the BMW M GmbH, BMW India has launched the limited-run 5 Series ‘50 Jahre M Edition’ vehicle in the country at ₹67.50 lakh (ex-showroom). The BMW 530i M Sport 50 Jahre M Edition comes with a petrol engine and will be locally produced in the company's Chennai plant. The automaker has also commenced online bookings for the exclusive model.

In terms of exterior looks, the BMW 5 Series ‘50 Jahre M Edition’ gets a sportier design with all-black kidney grille and alloy wheels. Above the kidney grille sits the iconic M Emblem along with ‘50 Years of M’ door projector. The elements borrow an inspiration from the classic ‘BMW Motorsport’ logo along with a racing touch. The M emblem also features in the front and rear logos of the vehicle as well as in the wheel hub caps.

BMW Laserlight spreads light up to 650 meters and is accentuated by the M Lights Shadowline, offering a dark tint around the headlamps. Thanks to the distinct wheel arches, the side profile of the car gets a luxurious and dynamic appearance while at the rear, there is a brand-new L shaped light graphic that emerges from the taillight in a three-dimensional form.

