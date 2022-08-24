HT Auto
Bentley enters whiskey bottle designing, uses recycled materials from cars

Aluminium, wood and Co2-free leather from Bentley car production have been used in the bottle.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 24 Aug 2022, 10:49 AM
The Macallan Horizon bottle.
British luxury car marquee Bentley has joined hands with Macallan distillery to design a whiskey bottle. The BMW Group company took an unconventional approach to assist in designing the whiskey bottle. The bottle has been made using recycled materials from Bentley cars and other recycled materials from the distillery. The manufacturer claims that aluminium from Continental GT, Flying Spur and Bentayga has been used in making this bottle. Also, wood from the brand and the same low-CO2 leather from Scotland have been used in the bottle, which can be found in the Bentley Batur.

Christened as Macallan Horizon, the product comes in a unique horizontal bottle. The manufacturer claimed that the design of this bottle is a mastery of space and time achieved by Macallan and Bentley Motors in creating the prototype. The bottle is encapsulated inside a structure that's made from repurposed or ethically sourced materials from both the brands, claims the manufacturer. These include copper from disused small spirit stills, which are located within The Macallan’s former distillery; aluminium recovered from the production of the Bentley cars; and recycled wood from both brands.

Speaking about this bottle and its design, Chris Cooke, Bentley’s product and lifestyle design manager, said that the prototype for The Macallan Horizon is truly pioneering in both its design and use of materials. “It’s a fusion of the sharply defined yet curvaceous Bentley design DNA, The Macallan’s innovation and recycled materials from both iconic British brands," Cooke further added.

First Published Date: 24 Aug 2022, 10:48 AM IST
TAGS: Bentley luxury car
