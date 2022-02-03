HT Auto
Home Cars Autonomous vehicles need stricter rules, says US safety group, labour unions

Autonomous vehicles need stricter rules, says US safety group, labour unions

In the recent past, autonomous driving technology has drawn much attention from legislators.
By HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 03 Feb 2022, 11:28 AM
US lawmakers have already raised concerns about self-driving vehicles but they also said that this technology could help in preventing tens of thousands of road deaths. (AP)
US lawmakers have already raised concerns about self-driving vehicles but they also said that this technology could help in preventing tens of thousands of road deaths. (AP)

There should be stricter regulations for autonomous vehicles, claims the US labour unions and a consumer safety organisation. They have urged the Joe Biden administration to add more safeguards to ensure that autonomous vehicles are safe before being deployed in wide numbers on the US roads.

(Also Read: GM-backed Cruise opens up first driverless rides to public in this US city)

Trending Cars

Find More Cars
Kia Seltos (HT Auto photo)
Kia Seltos
1497 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 9.95 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Maruti Suzuki Baleno (HT Auto photo)
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
1197 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.58 Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers Add to compare
Tata Nexon (HT Auto photo)
Tata Nexon
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 7 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Tata Punch (HT Auto photo)
Tata Punch
1199 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 5.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Mahindra Xuv700 (HT Auto photo)
Mahindra Xuv700
1997 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 12.49 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare
Honda All New City (HT Auto photo)
Honda All New City
1498 cc|Petrol|Manual
₹ 11 Lakhs*Onwards
Get on-road price Add to compare

The demand comes at a time when several automakers in the US and around the world are working vehemently on self-driving technologies that include a wide range of ADAS aiding in semi-autonomous driving. These technologies are claimed to offer better safety on roads. However, there are concerns about the user data and reliability of the safety these automotive technologies offer.

Reuters reports that the US lawmakers have already raised concerns about self-driving vehicles but they also said that this technology could help in preventing tens of thousands of road deaths, which remains a major concern. The US is one of the countries with an alarmingly high number of deaths caused by road accidents. Incidentally, traffic deaths in the first nine months of 2021 were the highest since 2006.

"We need to know what's happening on our roads, and the way to accomplish safety is through regulation," said Cathy Chase, president of Advocates for Highway and Auto Safety, in arguing for minimum performance standards.

Ariel Wolf, general counsel for industry group the Autonomous Vehicle Industry Association (AVIA), told lawmakers that autonomous vehicles are not only safe but they are making our roads safer. There is a crisis on our roadways." The AVIA represents Ford Motor Co, Alphabet Inc's Waymo, General Motors Co's self-driving Cruise unit and others.

In the recent past, autonomous driving technology has drawn much attention from legislators. Tesla especially has drawn flak from several quarters due to the automaker's famous semi-autonomous technology Autopilot was involved in several crashes. The pressure was so high, that Tesla earlier this week has agreed to disable a feature from its Full Self-Driving technology that allows vehicles to drive through a stop sign without coming to a complete stop, at low speeds. Tesla's Autopilot technology is under the scanner of NHTSA as this system allegedly was involved in several crashes, which even caused deaths.

First Published Date: 03 Feb 2022, 11:28 AM IST
TAGS: autonomous driving self driving car auto technology car safety Tesla
Recommended For You
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Explore Car EMI’s

Kia Seltos
Kia Seltos
EMI starts from
₹ 22,431
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
Maruti Suzuki Baleno
EMI starts from
₹ 13,479
Tata Nexon
Tata Nexon
EMI starts from
₹ 16,599
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715

Latest News

Top 10 SUVs sold in India in January: Tata threatens Hyundai's dominance
Top 10 SUVs sold in India in January: Tata threatens Hyundai's dominance
Want to buy an electric car? Here are all the price-wise options for you
Want to buy an electric car? Here are all the price-wise options for you
Ather Energy sells 2,825 electric scooters in January
Ather Energy sells 2,825 electric scooters in January
GoZero Mobility aims expansion in North East India, plans to invest $1 million
GoZero Mobility aims expansion in North East India, plans to invest $1 million
2022 Audi Q7 comes with a powerful engine, ditches diesel: Five key highlights
2022 Audi Q7 comes with a powerful engine, ditches diesel: Five key highlights

Provide some basic details and Get Personalized offers for

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city