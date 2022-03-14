Audi to use VR technology in its cars. How it makes ride experience different?

German luxury auto manufacturer Audi has announced the integration of Holoride virtual reality in its cars from this year. The car brand claims that this technology will make occupants' riding experience less boring through the use of VR to XR (extended reality) technologies. The Holoride technology was showcased to the world back in 2019 at the CES.

Audi claims that this technology uses a VR headset that backseat passengers can use while the vehicle is on move. The VR headset stays connected wirelessly to the vehicle via Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE).

Audi has said that it will introduce the Holoride technology through the third-generation modular infotainment toolkit or MIB 3, which will be available in select models from June this year. Initially, the technology will be available in Audi cars such as A4, A5, A6, A7, A8, Q5, Q7, Q8, e-Tron, and e-Tron GT Quattro.

This technology will be available in Europe, Canada, Japan, China and the US as well. The German automaker claims that through the Holoride technology, passengers can experience movies, video games, and other interactive content. This would make their journey experience less boring and turn it into a multimodal gaming event.

The Holoride VR technology is claimed to take the motion of the vehicle into account for a more immersive gaming experience. This means if the Audi car turns right, the vehicle in the VR game will turn right. During acceleration and braking, the vehicle in the VR game will do the same.

Audi also said that its Holoride VR technology is ready for autonomous driving systems in the future when the drivers will not require to be concerned about driving.

