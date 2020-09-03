Audi RS 6 Avant 'RS Tribute edition' goes on sale with just 25 units available

In what could be a super exclusive addition to the garage of 25 driving enthusiasts around the world, Audi has opened sales of RS 6 Avant 'RS Tribute edition' in the US. A celebration of the iconic RS2 Avant, the special edition boasts of special design elements that pay - as the name itself suggests - tributes to the RS2 Avant.

The RS2 Avant had helped Audi establish a new segment as the car maker's first speed-oriented wagon with a five-cylinder engine producing 310 bhp and a cabin that was several steps ahead of its time.

The special edition RS 6 Avant now seeks to turn back the dial while pressing forward with the abilities Audi has acquired in the past 25 years. The Nogaro Blue pearl effect exterior paint color itself is a throwback to the RS2 Avant and the 25 units on offer will feature h black optic accents on the grille, side blades, rear diffuser and black roof rails. The side mirrors, however, are in body colors.

RS 6 Avant RS Tribute edition looks extremely striking thanks to its sporty visual appeal in a wagon form.

The 22-inch 5-V-spoke trapezoid design cast aluminum wheels look contemporary while the steel brake calipers are painted red.

The cabin of 2021 RS 6 Avant 'RS Tribute edition' gets carbon twill structure inlays and Denim blue contrast stitching to accentuate the Audi exclusive Valcona S Sport seats, perforated steering wheel, RS floor mats and the leather elements along the upper and lower dashboard.

2021 RS 6 Avant RS Tribute edition gets a a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine under the hood.

What's under the hood of the limited-edition car, however, is where Audi truly shows the miles it has come since the RS2 Avant. Powering this vehicle is a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine which belts out 583 bhp of peak power and has an astounding 800 Nm of torque. This helps the car to leap from zero to 100 kmph in just 3.5 seconds.

The RS Tribute edition also comes standard equipped with the Driver Assistance Package, which includes Audi adaptive cruise assist and Audi side assist, the Executive package, which includes heated rear seats, head-up display and power soft-closing doors and the Bang & Olufsen 3D Advanced Sound System.

As for pricing, each of the 25 editions is priced at $136,800 (approximately ₹1.44 crore)