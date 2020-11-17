Audi reveals upgraded SQ2 with sharper design and new connected features

Audi has revised the sporty SQ2 SUV, which debuted two years ago, with more striking and even sharper appearance as well as new connected services and assist systems.

Thanks to the new headlights and bumpers, the SQ2 looks sportier. The car gets new Matrix LED headlights with intelligent high-beam control as an alternative to standard LED headlights. In the side view of the revised Audi SQ2, the aluminum-look mirror housings, the strips along the sills, the roof edge spoiler, and the silver blades on the C-pillar add accents.

The octagonal Singleframe on the car are now slightly lower. There are narrow slits between the grille and the hood. Wide frames painted in selenite silver surround the large implied air inlets.

The Audi connect services on the SQ2 are available on the top-of-the-line infotainment system with LTE plus speed on board and a Wi-Fi hotspot that integrates the passengers' mobile devices. New features include emergency call & service and remote & control that are both part of the standard equipment. They allow the owner to lock the vehicle remotely or check the fuel level. To do this, owners can use the myAudi app on their smartphones.

Rear profile of Audi SQ2

The new SQ2 now delivers more power with the 2.0 TFSI engine that draws its power from 1,984 cm3 of displacement. It delivers 221 kW (300 PS) and a constant 400 Nm (295.0 lb-ft) of torque across a broad range between 2,000 and 5,300 rpm. The SQ2 accelerates from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.9 seconds. Its quattro all-wheel drive and the S sport suspension helps apply power smoothly to the road.

The new Audi SQ2 gets a seven-speed S tronic and quattro drive as standard, combined with an S sport suspension with progressive steering and Audi drive select dynamic handling system. The quattro all-wheel drive provides the updated Audi SQ2 with the crucial amount of additional dynamism and stability.

The color palette of the Q2 top model includes ten colors and the attachments are painted in contrasting Manhattan gray as an option.

The revised Audi SQ2 will go on presale in Germany and other European countries shortly. Deliveries will start at the beginning of 2021. The prices in Germany will start at EUR 45,700 ( ₹40,42,625).