Audi Q8 Celebration model launched in India at 99 lakh

Audi India on Friday introduced the new Q8 Celebration model priced at ₹98.98 lakh (ex-showroom) as it prepares to kick-start the festive season in the country.

The Q8 Celebration is the most affordable car in the Q8 line-up as the rest two models (Q8 and RS Q8) have been priced at ₹1.33 Crore and ₹2.07 Crore, both prices are ex-showroom. The bookings for the new Q8 Celebration have already commenced at the official dealerships and the company website.

The Audi Q8 Celebration is equipped with a 3.0-litre TFSI engine which delivers 250kW (340hp) and 500Nm of torque. The engine propels the SUV from 0-100 kmph in just 5.9 seconds.

Some of the key features of the new Q8 Celebration model include HD Matrix LED headlamps with dynamic lighting, Audi Virtual Cockpit, Button-less MMI Navigation system with Touch Response, Audi Smartphone Interface, Audi music interface, Audi Phone Box light with wireless charging, a Panoramic Sunroof, Audi Pre-Sense, 8 Airbags, Contour Ambient lighting and Audi Park Assist.

“Traditionally, the festive season has been a strong sales period for the auto industry and we are extremely happy to introduce an addition to the Q-family – the Audi Q8 Celebration. Since its very successful launch in January earlier this year, the Audi Q8 has received an overwhelming response and we are confident that with the Audi Q8 Celebration we will now be able to widen the appeal of this irresistible Q model," says Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India.