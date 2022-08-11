HT Auto
Audi Q3 updated with new tech; bookings commence for 2 lakh

New Audi Q3 will be made available in two variants - Premium Plus and Technology.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 11 Aug 2022, 11:12 AM
Audi India has made the updated Q3 SUV available in the country and has initiated bookings for the model for a token amount of 2 lakh. Customers can reserve the vehicle via the company's online dealerships or the myAudi Connect App. The first 500 customers of the new Audi Q3 will also receive several ownership benefits including an Extended Warranty and a Comprehensive Service Package. Deliveries are expected to begin towards the end of 2022.

The Q3 will be made available in two variants - Premium Plus and Technology, and will come loaded with several segment-first features. Under the hood, it will come equipped with a 2.0 L TFSI engine that delivers 190 hp of power and 320 Nm of torque. It gets quattro all-wheel drive as standard and can accelerate from 0-100 kmph in just 7.3 seconds.

(Also read | Audi witnessing highest order backlog, blame it on supply chain crisis)

On the exterior, the new Audi Q3 features LED headlamps with LED rear combination lamps, rides on m R18 five-arm Style alloy wheels, gets a High Gloss Styling package, scuff plates with aluminum inserts in the front, exterior mirrors, power-adjustable, heated and power folding, panoramic glass sunroof, and auto-dimming on both sides.

FOLLOW US:Stay Updated with latest content - Subscribe us on
The cabin of the new Audi Q3 sports a digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth Interface, six-speaker audio system, Audi Smartphone Interface and electromechanical power steering wheel. Audi Virtual Cockpit Plus, MMI Navigation Plus with MMI touch, Audi Drive Select, Phone box with wireless charging and ambient lighting package plus with 30 colours are also available.

Other features include power adjustable front seats with four-way lumbar support, leather-leatherette combination seat upholstery, rear-seat plus with Fore/aft adjustment, leather-wrapped three-Spoke multifunction plus steering wheel with paddle shifters and decorative inserts in Silver Aluminium Dimension.

Safety highlights include Hill Start Assist, Start/stop system with regenerative braking, parking aid plus with rear view camera, cruise control system with speed limiter and six airbags in the front and rear, including front side airbags for maximum protection, among others.

First Published Date: 11 Aug 2022, 10:52 AM IST
TAGS: Audi Q3 Audi Audi India Q3
