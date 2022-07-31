HT Auto
Audi witnessing highest order backlog, blame it on supply chain crisis

Demand for Audi premium cars is high as the order books of the company are chock-a-block for the next seven months to a year.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 31 Jul 2022, 12:12 PM
File photo used for representational purpose. (Audi)
Audi has a high pending demand list that has hit a roadblock as the automakers around the globe continue to get challenged by the scarcity of supply of key components needed for production. Hildegard Wortmann, Audi AG’s chief sales officer attested to this by sharing that huge consumer demand is holding up as the supply chain blockages still remain a concern.

Wortmann stated despite the challenges leading to a delay in supply, people are willing to spend on premium models rather than on models for the volume market. “We have a record high backlog and the biggest ambition now is to really produce those cars as quickly as we can," added Wortmann.

(Also read | Audi to focus only on electric cars in India from 2033 )

Even though the rising costs of energy are affecting the disposable income of the households, the demand for Audi's premium models is high on demand. Audi's order books are full for the next seven months to a year, informed the luxury carmaker. “Usually the premium segment always stays longer much more stable than the volume segments," informed Wortmann. She also added that the company has not changed the pricing of its cars in the last couple of weeks as the brand takes steps when it observes a change in behaviour.

(Also read | Audi trainee to Porsche chief: Meet Oliver Blume, new CEO at Volkswagen Group )

Audi recently declared its financial results for the first half of the year and it shared that due to the ongoing global semiconductor crisis and Covid-19-related lockdowns in China, the brand could not achieve the high demand for its core brand vehicles. Audi, however, managed to earn positive revenue as it increased by two per cent, that is to 29.9 billion euros. Audi's operating profit reached a new high of 4.9 billion euros.

 

 

 

First Published Date: 31 Jul 2022, 12:12 PM IST
TAGS: Audi luxury car
