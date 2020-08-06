Audi India opens bookings for its most powerful SUV yet, the all-new RS Q8

Audi on Thursday announced that it has started bookings for the all-new RS Q8. The performance luxury SUV can be reserved at an initial amount of ₹15 Lakh. Interested customers can get their Audi RS Q8 reserved online at the company website or can also register their interest at the nearest Audi India dealership.

The all-new RS Q8 is claimed to be the fastest series production SUV on the Nürburgring circuit. It is the most powerful SUV Coupe in the entire Audi's line-up. It employs a V8 twin turbo 4.0TFSI engine that is capable of propelling the SUV from 0-100 in just 3.8 seconds.

(Also Read: Audi pulls down 'sexually suggestive' advertisement featuring young girl)

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Balbir Singh Dhillon, Head of Audi India, said, “Our fourth product launch for this year, the Audi RS Q8 is an epitome of performance and aggressive styling. With its twin-turbo V8 petrol engine, the Audi RS Q8 combines the power of an RS model with the elegance of a premium coupe and the flexibility of an SUV. We are seeing a great response to the Audi Q8, an SUV that we launched earlier this year; this prompted us to bring the Audi RS Q8 to India at the earliest."

Based on the standard Q8 SUV, the RS-spec model additionally features a new single-frame grille kitted with a 3D honeycomb mesh, Manhattan grey sills, RS roof edge spoiler, RS rear skirt, and RS-specific oval exhaust pipes.

Inside the cabin, the sportier Q8 gets the same interior layout as the regular model save for the RS-spec front seats featuring 14-way electrical adjustability, ventilation, and heating.

Mr. Dhillon further added, “These are exciting times for Audi India with our cars roaring into India in rapid succession. This will be our fifth product launch in a span of 10 months and I am happy to say that this won’t be the only Q model launch in the next few months."

(Also Read: Armoured Audi RS7 with ballistic glass is a speeding fortress on wheels)

When launched, expect the Audi RS Q8 to be priced upwards of ₹1.8 Crore. It will rival the likes of other performance luxury SUVs such as Porsche Cayenne Turbo and Lamborghini Urus.