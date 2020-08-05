Audi recently pulled down an advertisement and issued an apology after it was massively criticized online for being 'sexually suggestive.' Some users online even said it was one of the 'dumbest campaigns ever' by any car maker.

The said advertisement showed a little girl in front of an Audi RS 4 Avant and eating a banana. The accompanying slogan read - 'Lets your heart beat faster - in every aspect.'

Twitter users were quick to point out that it was a 'strange' and 'creepy' advertisement and blasted it for what they felt was a sexually suggestive message.

Audi then moved into defense mode and quickly pulled down the advertisement while also issuing an apology. "We sincerely apologise for this insensitive image and ensure that it will not be used in future," the message on its main Twitter handle read. "We hear you and let’s get this straight: We care for children. The Audi RS 4 is a family car with more than thirty driver assistance systems including an emergency break system. That’s why we showcased it with various family members for the campaign."

To this, some retorted that it was a wierd way to show how this here is a family car.

Not everyone, however, was busy targeting Audi. There were many voices who also took potshots at others who were criticizing the German car maker and said that it was their perception that needed a fix and that there is nothing wrong in a little child eating a banana - in front of a car or anywhere at all.

Audi, however, has not only pulled down the advertisement but has also promised to look into how it was published in the first plae.