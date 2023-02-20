HT Auto
Audi bids adieu to this sportscar with TT Final Edition. Details here

Audi has unveiled the last-ever version of the iconic sportscar Audi TT in the UK with a special edition. The Audi TT Final Edition comes marking the end of the production for this model after 25 years of sale. Available in sports coupe and roadster variants, the Audi TT Final Edition comes priced at GBP 41,910 and GBP 43,660, respectively. Deliveries of the special edition model are slated to commence in April 2023.

By: HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 20 Feb 2023, 11:05 AM
The Audi TT Final Edition comes featuring a black styling pack that comprises a glossy black finish to the brand logo, door mirrors, rear spoiler and exhaust pipes. The coupe variant gets privacy glass. The Audi TT Final Edition also gets 20-inch alloy wheels and contrasting red brake callipers giving it a sporty vibe.

Also Read : What’s wrong with this Mercedes-Maybach S680? Check here

The Audi TTS Final Edition also features bespoke seven-spoke Anthracite Black alloy wheels. Also, it comes available in three different exterior colour options, which are - Chronos Grey, Tango Red and Glacier White.

Not only on the exterior but inside the cabin too, the Audi TT Final Edition gets an Extended Leather Pack, which gets a leather touch to the door pull handles, door armrests and centre console. It gets red contrast stitching on the steering wheel and seats, both of which come upholstered in Alcantara. The seats, air vents and centre console get red inserts, adding more sportiness. Red stitching improves the look of the steering wheel and seats, which are both upholstered in Alcantara. Red inserts have also been added to the seats, air vents and, on coupé models, the centre console.

The German luxury car brand under the Volkswagen Group is offering a Comfort Pack as standard with the Audi TT Final Edition, which adds features like a Bang & Olufsen premium audio system, reverse camera, front and rear parking sensors and keyless entry. There is a Technology Pack on offer as well, which adds the MMI Navigation Plus system with Audi Connect infotainment services.

First Published Date: 20 Feb 2023, 11:05 AM IST
TAGS: Audi Audi TT sportscar luxury car
