Audi A8 L to launch on July 12 with eye on glory in flagship sedan fight

Audi India will officially launch the latest A8 L flagship sedan in the country on July 12. The Audi A8 L sits on the top of the sedan lineup of the brand here and the updated model will renew its rivalry against the likes of Mercedes S-Class and the BMW 7 Series.

Bookings for the newest Audi A8 L was opened in the first week of May for an amount of ₹10 lakh. The German manufacturer is promising to further elevate the comfort on offer in the latest version of the A8 L which will come equipped with a Rear Relaxation package with recliner, foot massager and many other features.

Under the hood of the 2022 Audi A8 L is a a 3.0-litre TFSI petrol engine paired with a 48V mild-hybrid system and Quattro all-wheel-drive technology. There is 340 hp of power and 540 Nm of torque with the company also highlighting that drive drynamics and the air suspension set up has been improved significantly.

But apart from crucial elements of cabin comfort and drive capabilities, the A8 L also looks stunning when standing still. A large grille on the face is flanked by restyled Matrix LED taillights and sleek LED light bars on either side. The front bumper has also been updated. On the inside, the infotainment screen has been updated while there is a folding centre console table and cooler.

