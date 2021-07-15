British supercar manufacturer Aston Martin is ready to produce its next supercar. Dubbed as Valhalla, it is going to be a sub-Valkyrie with a V8 hybrid powertrain.

Aston Martin was toying its idea to bring a sub-Valkryie model for quite some time. The supercar brand revealed its plan to the public in March 2019 showcasing the AM-RB 003 at Geneva Motor Show. After two and half years, the car is ready in its production guise.

The supercar is still electrified just like its Geneva avatar, but there are significant changes made to it. The Aston Martin Valhalla appears as a stunning and sleek supercar with some Formula One-inspired dynamics. It is expected to enter production in 2023 and in between, expect it to be spotted several times during testing.

The Valhalla sports a wide horizontally slated front grille that carries the brand's signature styling. The body looks fluid and curvy, designed to deliver aerodynamic efficiency. It also sports roundish matrix LED headlamps, a prominent roof scoop, forward-hinged dihedral doors, rear wing, angular side skirt, sharp side vents.

The Valhalla runs on 20-inch wheels at the front and 21-inch wheels at rear, wrapped in Michelin Pilot Sport Cup tyres. Aston Martin is yet to reveal the cabin of Valhalla. But, expect it to get a simple yet feature-packed cockpit. It would be spacious than Valkryie. There would be a touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, dual-zone air conditioning etc.

Speaking about the major changes made to the car, the 3.0-litre twin-turbo V6 engine is gone. It gets a 4.0-litre twin-turbo V8 engine instead, sitting in a carbon fibre tub. The bespoke IC engine is mated to a dual electric motor hybrid system. The engine can rev at up to 7,200 rpm, claims the company.

This indicates that the V8 could be related to the engine onboard the AMG GT Black Series. As the British marquee claims, this V8 engine is the most advanced, responsive and highest performing one, ever fitted to any Aston Martin.

The engine will deliver power to the rear wheels. The electric motors on the other hand are fitted to each axle. The Valhalla will be capable of producing a total power output of 937 hp and 1,000 Nm of torque. Its electric motors are capable of generating 201 hp of power output. The supercar can accelerate to 0-100 kmph in 2.30 seconds at a top speed of 330 kmph.

Transmission duty will be done by an 8-speed, dual-clutch automatic gearbox. There will be an electronic limited-slip differential on the rear axle. The supercar will have a fully electric reverse mode. This means AM Valhalla can ditch the weight of conventional reverse gear.

While we are waiting to see who takes the role of the next James Bond, this could be a perfect Bond car. After all, Aston Martin is very much synonymous with 007.