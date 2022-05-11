HT Auto
Home Auto Cars News All Electric Bmw Ix1 Enters Final Winter Testing

All-electric BMW iX1 enters final winter testing

The all-electric BMW iX1 is the brand’s third SUV that will feature a fully electric drive system and this model will be added to the lineup immediately after the launch of the BMW X1.
By : HT Auto Desk
| Updated on: 11 May 2022, 06:42 AM
BMW iX1 electric SUV. (BMW)
BMW iX1 electric SUV. (BMW)
BMW iX1 electric SUV. (BMW)
BMW iX1 electric SUV.

The all-electric BMW iX1 has entered the final winter testing phase at the winter testing centre in Arjeplog, northern Sweden. BMW stated this is the last testing phase before the BMW iX1 electric SUV enters the series production. The BMW iX1 which is based on fifth-generation BMW eDrive technology, in this testing, has been exposed to bitterly cold temperatures and tough winter conditions. This technology from the company enables the electric SUV smartly control heat to ensure short charging times and also give the user a long-range, even in extreme sub-zero temperatures.

Similar Cars

Find More Cars
Bmw X1 (HT Auto photo)
Bmw X1
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Dual Clutch) | 14.82 kmpl
₹36.5Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Bmw 3 Series Gran Limousine (HT Auto photo)
Bmw 3 Series Gran Limousine
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 15.3 kmpl
₹51.5Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Bmw 5 Series (HT Auto photo)
Bmw 5 Series
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 14.82 kmpl
₹63.4Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Bmw X4 (HT Auto photo)
Bmw X4
1998 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 12.82 kmpl
₹65.1Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers
Volvo Xc40 (HT Auto photo)
Volvo Xc40
1969 cc | Petrol | Automatic (Torque Converter) | 14.49 kmpl
₹41.25Lakhs*Onwards
Check latest offers

BMW explained the snow-covered roads and areas of frozen lakes have been prepared specially for these testing programmes as it provides the team of engineers to hone the interplay of the motors, electric all-wheel-drive technology and suspension control systems at the longitudinal and lateral dynamic limits. The ice surfaces, in particular, provide appropriate conditions in which that help the company to explore in detail and optimise how the powertrain and chassis work together.

(Also read | BMW shipping cars sans Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, chip shortage to blame )

The BMW iX1 sports two electric motors, one at the front axle and the other at the rear. The power from these motors is coordinated precisely to optimise traction and dynamic performance. The electric vehicle's fast-acting near-actuator wheel slip limitation technology makes it well-equipped to provide assured progress over any terrain, stated BMW.

(Also read | All-electric BMW i7 gets exclusive soundscapes to enhance driving pleasure )

The all-electric BMW iX1 is the brand’s third SUV that will feature a fully electric drive system and this model will be added to the lineup immediately after the launch of the BMW X1, which is scheduled to hit the roads later this year. BMW mentioned that the fully electrically powered model will be based on a flexible vehicle architecture and will be produced on the same assembly line as the combustion-engined and plug-in hybrid variants. This upcoming electric SUV from BMW promises a range of 413 km to 438 km.

 

 

 

 

First Published Date: 11 May 2022, 06:42 AM IST
TAGS: Electric vehicles Electric vehicle Electric mobility BMW BMW iX1 iX1 EVs EV
Recommended For You
View All
NEXT ARTICLE BEGINS

Editor's Pick

Lamborghini has witnessed its best sales figures in 2021 with 8,405 cars delivered to customers, the highest it ever has in its history.
Lamborghini hits record sales in 2021, its highest in 59-year-old history
Komaki Ranger comes as India's first-ever pure electric cruiser motorcycle.
Komaki Ranger electric cruiser bike revealed. Check out details
Mercedes AMG A45 S completes the A-Class lineup of the company in India and is the 12th AMG here.
Every 4 out of 10 luxury cars sold in India in 2021 were from Mercedes-Benz
Following a few simple tips can keep your motorcycle in better condition during cold.
Top tips to take care of your motorcycle in winter
Mercedes-AMG Petronas has been making the best cars in the grid over the last few years.
Watch: What happens in the Mercedes F1 team's factory during nightshift?

Trending this Week

Follow traffic rules & #BeARoadHero
"It only takes a little effort to follow traffic rules and make our roads safe"
Suzuki Escudo is also sold as Vitara SUV in the European markets.
2023 Suzuki Vitara, also known as Escudo SUV, launched with full-hybrid tech
Expect the launch of the Maruti Suzuki-Toyota SUV to take place later this year around the festive season.
Maruti Suzuki-Toyota's upcoming Creta rival SUV spied in clearest images yet
The new Horwin SK3 gets a 72V36Ah battery pack which juices up its 3.1kW motor with 6.3kW power output.
2022 Horwin SK3 e-scooter launched with 300km, TFT display, cruise control
Tata Avinya concept EV is a major show of intent from Tata Motors.
Tata Avinya EV concept, in-depth look: Tata Motors charging the future

Explore Car EMI’s

Skoda Slavia
Skoda Slavia
EMI starts from
₹ NA
Volkswagen Taigun
Volkswagen Taigun
EMI starts from
₹ 24,295
Tata Punch
Tata Punch
EMI starts from
₹ 12,454
Mahindra XUV700
Mahindra Xuv700
EMI starts from
₹ 29,715
Renault Kiger
Renault Kiger
EMI starts from
₹ 12,663

Latest News

Ghaziabad to Kanpur in 3 hours? New Expressway promises to reduce travel time
Ghaziabad to Kanpur in 3 hours? New Expressway promises to reduce travel time
Yamaha YZF-R15 V4 MotoGP edition gets sold out in India
Yamaha YZF-R15 V4 MotoGP edition gets sold out in India
Tata Nexon EV Max 2022 Launch LIVE Updates: Price in India, Range and Features
Tata Nexon EV Max 2022 Launch LIVE Updates: Price in India, Range and Features
Stellantis CEO says supply issues risk derailing electric shift
Stellantis CEO says supply issues risk derailing electric shift
New Range Rover Sport makes dramatic global debut with epic spillway climb
New Range Rover Sport makes dramatic global debut with epic spillway climb

Please provide your details to get Personalized Offers on

Choose city
+91 | Choose city
Choose city
Choose city
By clicking VIEW OFFERS you Agree to our Terms and Privacy Policy

Dear Name

Please verify your mobile number.

+91 | Choose city