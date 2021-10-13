After EQS, Mercedes-Maybach’s next electric concept car to debut on December 1

After showcasing the EQS concept electric car, Mercedes-Maybach is all set to unveil another EV concept later this year. Project Maybach, which is to celebrate 100th year of the ultra luxury car brand from the German carmaker, will showcase the new electric concept car on December 1.

Exactly a hundred years ago, Maybach had presented the brand's first series car called the W 3, which was created by the father-son duo of Karl and Wilhelm Maybach.

Mercedes Chief Design Officer Gorden Wagener and fashion designer Virgil Abloh have collaborated for the Project Maybach. This is the same duo who had collaborated last year to reinvent the iconic Mercedes-Benz G-Class.

"With Project Maybach we are defining the next level in luxury," said Gorden Wagener, Chief Design Officer Mercedes-Benz AG. “After 100 years we are transforming the brand towards a luxurious, electric future. Together with Virgil we are rewriting the rules for Mercedes-Maybach."

“The Maybach legacy celebrates the spirit of discovery, it drives creativity to set out for new places and to live a life outside of the status quo. With the second chapter of our cooperation we take up these ideals: We are leading the legacy of Mercedes-Maybach into the future and invite future generations to join us in honoring this icon," said Virgil Abloh.

"Today, Mercedes-Maybach is a brand that is important beyond the automotive industry and stands for status, innovation and quality across all industries and generations," said Bettina Fetzer, Vice President Communications & Marketing Mercedes-Benz AG.

Wagener and Abloh will design an electric show car together, which will be showcased as Art Basel Miami Beach. Project Maybach promises to come with a completely new design language, unlike anything that has been seen from Mercedes-Benz so far.