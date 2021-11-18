Absolute horror: Woman survives from a spooky car crash

Getting away from a car crash without even a scratch is something unbelievable, but exactly that happened to a woman in the US. The Seattle Times reports that a Nissan Altima was hit from behind by a semi-truck and there was another semi in front of the Altima.

The impact was so hard that the Altima's rear was folded over and the semi from behind came to a rest on top of the car.

The images that emerged on the internet also show the car literally folded in half and crushed by the accident. What's surprising is that there was a 46-year-old woman in that Altima, who didn't get any major injury. The report claims the woman crawled from the car unscathed.

Washington State Trooper Rocky Oliphant took photos of the accident scene and relayed information on Twitter, at first calling it a serious injury accident. But when the semi was lifted from the car, Oliphant described how the woman crawled out under her own power. The woman reportedly complained of minor pain in her head and ribs and went to the hospital for further observation.

There’s really not a word to describe this collision. Miraculously believed to be minor injuries. The car was struck from behind, folded the car in half, and semi came to rest on top of the car. In my 14 year career, I have never seen anything like it," the officer tweeted.

In his tweet, Oliphant says he has never seen anything like this in his 14 years on the job. However, he pointed out the manner in which the Nissan Altima was folded could explain how the woman escaped serious injury. The rear of the car served as a buffer for her, protecting the passenger compartment. This also gave the semi at the back something like a ramp to slide on. Clearly, the driver of the Nissan Altima was the luckiest unlucky person.